Preview: Los Angeles FC vs Los Angeles Galaxy - prediction, team news, lineups

Los Angeles FC can book their place in the MLS Cup playoffs on Sunday with a victory over the Los Angeles Galaxy at BMO Stadium in the final El Trafico derby of the regular season.

As things stand, the Black and Gold sit sixth in the Eastern Conference, following a 1-1 draw at New York City FC, with the Galaxy four points below them in eighth thanks to a 2-2 draw versus San Diego.

Match preview

Overall, it has been a below-average season for LAFC given their traditional high standards, but it appears they will be playoff-bound at some point.

Since the dismissal of Marc Dos Santos in late September, this team have yet to lose under interim coach Xavi Tamarit.

On Sunday, they can not only clinch a playoff spot with a win, but also increase their unbeaten run at BMO Stadium to five matches in this competition.

By winning their final two MLS matches at BMO Stadium, the Black and Gold will match their number of regular-season home wins from the last campaign (11).

In 2026, they have conceded the third-fewest goals per game in this competition (1.1), collecting eight domestic clean sheets at home this year.



LAFC have points in six successive league fixtures against the Galaxy as the home team, while going unbeaten in their last three meetings versus their arch rivals overall.

© Imago / Zuma Press Wire

A team that looked destined for another dismal domestic campaign have come a long way, with the Galaxy recovering well over the past two months.

Greg Vanney’s men won just one of their first six league outings, but since the start of September have gone pointless only twice in this competition.



Heading into this weekend, the Galaxy are four points above the Western Conference playoff line, though only two points separate them from the Seattle Sounders for seventh and a guaranteed first-round post-season spot.

To match their 2024 league total for away victories (six), the Galaxy must win their final two regular season road games.



As the visitors this season, LA have looked overwhelmed and out of sorts at times defensively, conceding multiple goals on nine occasions.



A win on Sunday would be their first at BMO Stadium since the 2023 US Open Cup round of 16, when they beat LAFC 2-0.

Los Angeles FC Major League Soccer form:

Los Angeles Galaxy Major League Soccer form:

Team News

© Imago

Due to a sore pelvis, Timothy Tillman may be sidelined for LAFC, while Jeremy Ebobisse and Cabral Carter are questionable because of lower body injuries.

Leo Walta netted the only goal for them last Saturday, his first of the campaign, as Hugo Lloris stopped three of the four shots that he faced to keep his team in the game.

As for the Galaxy, Isaiah Parente has a sore ankle, while Hirving Lozano and Kyogo Furuhashi are doubtful as they recover from thigh injuries.

Klauss and Erik Thommy netted first-half goals for them at home against San Diego, with the former surpassing Marco Reus for the team lead by scoring his ninth of the MLS campaign.

Los Angeles FC possible starting lineup:

Lloris; Hollingshead, Long, Tafari, Cheberko; Delgado, Jesus; Choiniere, Heung-min, Shaffelburg; Bouanga

Los Angeles Galaxy possible starting lineup:

Marcinkowski; Miller, Haak, Garces, Nelson; Ruiz, Reus, Roberto; Paintsil, Klauss, Thommy

We say: Los Angeles FC 2-2 Los Angeles Galaxy

When these bitter rivals meet, things usually get intense, and the games are incredibly close, with 17 of their 27 all-time meetings decided by a goal or fewer.

With each team having plenty to play for, we expect a spirited affair between two sides who will want to avoid going pointless at all costs.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.