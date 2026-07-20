Preview: Los Angeles FC vs Real Salt Lake - prediction, team news, lineups

By Adeyeye Oluwapelumi | 21 Jul 2026 00:09

LAFC welcome Real Salt Lake to BMO Stadium on Wednesday for a Western Conference showdown between two of the top four teams, with only one point separating them in the standings.

The hosts return home after claiming their first El Trafico victory of the season, while the visitors head to Los Angeles aiming to show their strong form can translate away from home.

Match preview

LAFC climbed to third in the Western Conference on 27 points after returning from the World Cup break with an emphatic 3-0 victory over LA Galaxy on July 17.

Mark Delgado opened the scoring in the 26th minute when his initial header was blocked, the ball ricocheted back to his feet and he finished with a right-footed shot into the net.

Denis Bouanga then converted from the penalty spot in the first minute of first-half stoppage time before Son Heung-min sealed the result with a composed low finish in the 57th minute to complete the rout.

Scoring early has become a defining feature of LAFC's campaign, and that derby triumph also levelled the all-time El Trafico series at 10 wins each after the rivalry's 27th meeting.

The Black and Gold have kept clean sheets in approximately 63% of their league matches this season, highlighting the defensive improvement made under Marc Dos Santos.

LAFC have also scored at least twice in two-thirds of their league fixtures, underlining an attack that regularly creates and converts chances.

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Real Salt Lake, meanwhile, occupy fourth place in the Western Conference on 26 points, just one behind LAFC while also holding two games in hand.

The Claret-and-Cobalt entered the World Cup break having recorded wins over Portland Timbers (2-0), Houston Dynamo (3-0) and Colorado Rapids (2-1) either side of a 3-1 defeat to FC Dallas, reflecting an inconsistent campaign in which impressive victories have often been followed by unexpected setbacks.

Real Salt Lake also enjoyed a productive World Cup break, defeating Burnley 4-1 in a friendly on July 16 before returning to competitive action.

Their away record remains a concern, however, with just one victory from their previous six MLS matches on the road, in contrast to their strong performances at America First Field.

The recent head-to-head record also favours LAFC, who won both league meetings last season, including a commanding 4-1 victory at BMO Stadium where Bouanga scored a hat-trick.

Los Angeles FC Major League Soccer form:

Los Angeles FC form (all competitions):

Real Salt Lake Major League Soccer form:

Real Salt Lake form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago

LAFC remain without Amin Boudri and Igor Jesus as both continue their recovery from injury.

Dos Santos is expected to stick with the side that defeated LA Galaxy, with Yevhen Cheberko impressing on his debut and World Cup trio Son Heung-min, Jacob Shaffelburg and Mathieu Choiniere all available after returning from their post-tournament break.

Hugo Lloris should continue between the posts after recording three clean sheets in his previous four MLS appearances.

Real Salt Lake will assess the fitness of DeAndre Yedlin and Lukas Engel after both picked up knocks before the World Cup break, although the extended lay-off has given the pair every chance of being available.

Juan Manuel Sanabria is also pushing to return after representing Uruguay at the World Cup, while Pablo Ruiz continues to manage an ongoing knee problem.

Los Angeles FC possible starting lineup:

Lloris; Cheberko, Long, Porteous, Hollingshead; Segura, Choiniere, Delgado; Bouanga, Son, Shaffelburg

Real Salt Lake possible starting lineup:

Cabral; Yedlin, Glad, Junqua, Katranis; Caliskan, Spierings; Gozo, Luna, Solans; Guilavogui

We say: Los Angeles FC 2-1 Real Salt Lake

LAFC have returned from the World Cup break full of confidence, and their strong home form, defensive stability and ability to strike early could prove decisive once again.

Real Salt Lake have shown enough quality to justify their place near the top of the conference, but their inconsistent away record gives the hosts the edge in what should be another closely contested encounter.



For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.