Victor Munoz was optimistic that he avoided serious injury for Liverpool against Club Brugge, head coach Andoni Iraola has confirmed.

The Reds boss oversaw a 3-0 victory on Wednesday against Brugge, with the three points ensuring the Merseysiders climbed to fifth in the Champions League table.

While there were several positives to take from the game, winger Munoz was forced off before half time, with the 23-year-old having seemingly damaged his knee.

Speaking to reporters after the match, Iraola confirmed that Munoz was positive about his injury, saying: "[Munoz's injury] is the worst part of the game, definitely. He was with a lot of pain when he left the pitch.

He was a lot more positive when the game had finished. It has been a knock on the knee, so now we have to assess him. Then if he presents well tomorrow and it's just this knock, but obviously it's very early to tell if there is something more than the knock.

"In the moment it was very, very painful. After the game, I talked to him and he was a little bit more optimistic."

Munoz has already suffered one knee injury this season, so fans will hope that the winger has not suffered a potentially more serious setback.

© Imago / Craig Mercer

Victor Munoz injury latest: How long could Liverpool winger miss?

There is a chance that Munoz could be ready for the Merseyside derby against Everton on Sunday, though it would be safer to assume that he will miss out.

If the winger has suffered a Grade 1 problem, then he may only miss one to three weeks of action, though three weeks on the treatment table would still see him ruled out for up to six games.

LIVERPOOL'S 2026 FIXTURES - Everton (A): November 29 - Sunderland (H): December 2 - Chelsea (A): December 5 - Porto (H): December 9 - Leeds United (H): December 12 - Bournemouth (H): December 16 - Tottenham Hotspur (H): December 19 - Hull City (A): December 26 - Aston Villa (A): December 30

A Grade 2 injury would involve a partial tear of ligament or tissue, and that would leave the Spaniard unavailable for up to six weeks.

Liverpool will hope that Munoz has avoided anything more serious given a Grade 3 injury would require months of treatment.

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Liverpool transfer news: Does Andoni Iraola need another winger?

Cody Gakpo is also sidelined because of a calf issue, meaning the only fit wingers at Anfield are Bradley Barcola and Rio Ngumoha.

The latter cannot be expected to play every game considering he is only 18, so it is understandable that some fans have called for January reinforcements.

However, signing another forward could block Ngumoha's pathway to the first team, especially once Gakpo and Munoz return, so it may be better to keep the attacking line as it is.