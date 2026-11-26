Needing a win to stay alive in the 2026 MLS Cup playoffs, the Philadelphia Union will welcome the New England Revolution to Subaru Park for game two of that opening-round series. on Saturday.

A 2-0 win at Foxborough has the Revs one triumph away from getting into the second round of the playoffs for the first time since 2021.

Match preview

More than ever, the Union must show the resilience we have seen throughout the 2026 campaign if they are to remain in the MLS playoffs.

In game one, Philly fielded the youngest starting 11 in MLS playoff history, averaging 23 years and 207 days, and that inexperience showed at times as they fired just two targeted efforts in 90 minutes.

Ryan Richter’s men have lost two of their last three league outings but have never suffered consecutive defeats since he took charge.

Since their new coach was brought in on an interim basis, the team have won eight of their last 11 MLS games at home, with just one defeat over that stretch.

Philly have gone on to lose only one post-season outing at Subaru Park since the start of the 2022 playoffs, with New York City FC beating them 1-0 in the conference semi-finals a year ago.

Historically, this team have never lost game two in this best-of-three playoff format, failing to concede in those two previous such outings.

© Imago / Zuma Press Wire

A wait of over three years since their last post-season appearance was well worth it for Revs fans last weekend, who saw their team win a playoff game for the first time since 2020.

Should they triumph this weekend, they would advance beyond their first playoff opponent for the first time since 2020, when they reached the Eastern Conference Final.

New England have not won a post-season away game since then, and on Saturday can avoid suffering successive MLS away defeats for the first time since losing their first three road games of the 2026 regular season.

Marko Mitrovic is the fifth coach in club history to make the playoffs in his first season at the helm, and the Serbian can become the first Revs manager to triumph in his first MLS post-season away outing this century.

The Revs have never won game two since this best-of-three format was introduced in 2023, losing 1-0 in this exact spot at home to the Union that year.

At the same time, New England can extend their winning run versus Philly to four matches this weekend and win a playoff away game against them for the first time since 2020 (2-0).

Philadelphia Union Major League Soccer form:

New England Revolution Major League Soccer form:

Team News

© Imago / Icon Sportswire

A concussion could keep Japhet Sery Larsen and Finn Sundstrum out of game two for the Union, while Alejandro Bedoya is questionable with an eye injury and Andre Blake is doubtful due to a groin strain.

Cavan Sullivan had a brace in their last home match of the regular season, and the promising youngster will seek his first-ever MLS playoff goal this weekend.

On the Revolution side, Griffin Yow and Leonardo Campana are both expected to miss this match with lower-body injuries.

Peyton Miller scored his career post-season goal in game one, with Nathan Harriel’s early own goal holding up as the winner, while Carles Gil picked up his sixth career postseason assist.

Philadelphia Union possible starting lineup:

Rick; Westfield, Pierre, Harriel, Wagner; C. Sullivan, Jean Jacques, Lukic, Q. Sullivan; Damiani, Iloski

New England Revolution possible starting lineup:

Turner; Feingold, Kohler, Wynder, Sands; Gil, Polster, Raines; Miller, Turgeman, Gazdag

We say: Philadelphia Union 0-2 New England Revolution (New England wins the series 2-0)

The Union have some dangerous weapons at their disposal, but overall they are on a downward trajectory, and we believe the visitors' experience will be critical in key moments on Saturday.

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