Charlotte FC can book a place in the second round of the MLS Cup playoffs for the first time in club history with a Saturday home win over the Chicago Fire at Bank of America Stadium.

A thrilling 2-1 triumph in game one last Sunday has the Crown in line to capture their first playoff series with another win this weekend.

Match preview

They needed to battle until the bitter end of game one, but ultimately Charlotte got the job done, scoring the winner in the 12th minute of stoppage time.

That was the first-ever playoff victory for this team in normal time, while they have never won a post-season outing at Bank of America Stadium in 90 minutes.

Coming into this upcoming match, Charlotte are unbeaten in their last four MLS affairs, while netting multiple goals in six straight domestic games.

Dean Smith’s men have not lost a single league fixture at home in 2026 when netting in the opening half, dropping points in only one of those instances all year.

This weekend they will seek a third successive MLS triumph at Bank of America Stadium and can end a two-game playoff losing run on home soil.

The Crown have netted just once in their three post-season outings at home, while conceding a combined four goals over that stretch.

© Imago / Eyepix Group

Chicago have failed to keep their composure in the latter stages of matches recently, and that has them on the verge of an early playoff exit.

Gregg Berhalter’s men have conceded a stoppage-time winner in their last two MLS affairs, while allowing five goals domestically beyond 90 minutes this year.

To prolong this series to a deciding game three, they must do something they have not done in over 20 years, win a post-season match away from home, with their last one coming in 2006 at the New England Revolution (1-0).

That said, the Fire have won their last two league fixtures as the visitors, scoring a combined seven goals over that stretch.

They have not scored an opening-half playoff goal since a 2-0 win at home over the Revolution in the 2009 Eastern Conference Semi-finals.

On the other hand, the Fire can claim a third successive triumph at Bank of America Stadium on Saturday, blanking them 1-0 in Charlotte in September.

Charlotte FC Major League Soccer form:

Chicago Fire Major League Soccer form:

Team News

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Lower-body injuries may keep Tim Ream, Archie Goodwin and Nimfasha Berchimas out of the lineup for Charlotte in game two, while Aron John is doubtful due to an upper-body issue.

Liel Abada and Pep Biel scored in the second half for the Crown last Sunday, with the latter netting in the dying stages of that match.

Chicago meanwhile have two players questionable in this must-win game, as Sam Rogers and Noah Allen are dealing with lower-body injuries.

Robert Lewandowski scored his first career MLS playoff goal in a losing effort, with Philip Zinckernagel collecting his third assist in as many post-season outings for the club.

Charlotte FC possible starting lineup:

Kahlina; Byrne, Agyemang, Kessler, Toffolo; Diani, Westwood, Biel; Abada, Toklomati, Saint-Maximin

Chicago Fire possible starting lineup:

Brady; Dean, Elliott, Mbokazi, Gutman; Saletros, D’Avilla, Haile-Selassie; Zinckernagel, Lewandowski, Bamba

We say: Charlotte FC 1-1 Chicago Fire (Charlotte wins on penalties and wins the series 2-0)

Playoff games involving Charlotte often go down to the wire, and we believe the Crown are due to catch a break after coming oh so close to round two many times before.

Ultimately, we trust that Kristijan Kahlina can help them advance with a strong showing between the sticks.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.