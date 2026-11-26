After Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Paris Saint-Germain must now do without another starter for a long period.

Injured last Saturday in the 3-2 win at Nice (matchday 11 of Ligue 1), Desire Doue has suffered a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee and will be sidelined for around six months.

Above all, barring a miraculous recovery, the French right winger will not play again before the end of the 2026-27 season and will miss the spring fixtures, the Champions League first and foremost.

© Iconsport / Johnny Fidelin

PSG up against Arsenal for Carlos Forbs

Since the announcement of the former Rennes man's injury, the question on everyone's mind is whether the capital club will use the winter transfer window to recruit.

While it could be argued that Paris have every interest in not signing anyone to replace Doue and Kvaratskhelia, the club's hierarchy may not share that view.

One certainty is that Paris Saint-Germain are monitoring several profiles ahead of January 2027. Among the names that keep coming up is that of versatile French forward Eli Junior Kroupi, for whom his club Bournemouth have set an astronomical price.

Although it would be surprising if the two-time reigning Champions League holders spent a fortune this winter, a cheaper option than the former Lorient man would interest the Ligue 1 leaders.

According to journalist Ekrem Konur, Paris Saint-Germain are eyeing Carlos Forbs. The young Portuguese right winger from Club Brugge is said to be one of the 'options being considered because of his versatility'. Arsenal have also opened a file on the player. Regarded as 'a more affordable solution' financially, the 22-year-old is having a very good 2026-27 season.

© Iconsport / Belga

Forbs shining at Club Brugge

In 16 games in all competitions, Forbs has scored five goals and provided eight assists.

In the Champions League, the former Manchester City youth player has made a splash with two goals and three assists in only four games. Lens still remember it: the Sintra-born winger scored one of the three goals in the Belgian side's 3-0 win over the French club on 21 October.

These top-level performances will no doubt encourage Club Brugge to keep him for another six months, although not without demanding a substantial sum given the current interest.

Under contract until June 2029, Forbs has a market value of £19.5m (€23m), which is well within reach for the coffers of these two European heavyweights. At least for now, but nothing says the Belgian hierarchy will let go easily once the battle begins.