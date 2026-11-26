Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly sent scouts to keep a close eye on Benfica striker Vangelis Pavlidis.

Spurs made a disastrous start to the 2026-27 campaign under Roberto De Zerbi, failing to win any of their opening six league games.

However, the club kept faith with their manager, and results have since started to improve, with Tottenham winning four of their last five league matches to climb to 10th in the Premier League table.

Despite spending heavily during the summer transfer window, De Zerbi feels his squad still needs strengthening, with bolstering the forward line becoming a priority.

Spurs have recently been linked with a move for Freiburg forward Igor Matanovic, but it appears they are also exploring alternative options.

Tottenham eye move for Vangelis Pavlidis?

© Imago / Diogo Sautchuk

According to a report from Record, Tottenham are showing interest in the 28-year-old Benfica forward, who has been in outstanding form for the Portuguese giants.

After scoring 80 goals in 137 appearances for AZ Alkmaar, Pavlidis moved to Benfica in the summer of 2024 and has continued his prolific goalscoring form.

The Greece international scored 30 goals in each of his previous two seasons and has already registered 19 goals and four assists this term.

The report claims that Tottenham have sent scouts on several occasions this season to assess the striker, with the club continuing to monitor his situation closely.

Vangelis Pavlidis: Spurs eye replacement for Richarlison?

© Imago / Avant Sports

Dominic Solanke has struggled with fitness issues but offered signs of a return to form after scoring in last Saturday's 2-0 win over Ipswich Town.

However, Richarlison is almost certain to leave the club after his relationship with De Zerbi reportedly broke down completely following his failed move to Everton in the summer.

The Brazilian has been linked with moves to clubs in Turkey and the Saudi Pro League, while Vasco da Gama are also keen to bring him back to his homeland.