Tottenham Hotspur may have suffered a setback in their pursuit of Inter Milan central midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu ahead of the January transfer window or next summer.

After enduring the worst possible start to the 2026-27 campaign, during which Spurs failed to win any of their opening seven games, they have bounced back strongly in the league.

The north London club have picked up four wins in their last five matches, climbing to 10th in the Premier League table with 15 points, six adrift of fourth-placed Liverpool.

Spurs spent heavily to strengthen their midfield during the summer, bringing in Sandro Tonali and Mateus Fernandes, but the club are still looking to add further quality in that department.

Recent reports have suggested that Tottenham have earmarked Calhanoglu as a target for next summer, although Galatasaray, Juventus and Como are also interested in the midfielder.

Tottenham suffer Hakan Calhanoglu blow?

© Imago / SOPA Images

According to a report from Football Insider, Spurs may have suffered a blow in the race, with Calhanoglu preferring to remain at Inter Milan.

The 32-year-old midfielder is out of contract with the Italian giants at the end of the season, but preliminary talks have begun over an extension as he is keen to continue his career at San Siro.

Since joining from AC Milan in the summer of 2021, Calhanoglu has scored 53 goals in 226 appearances for the Nerazzurri.

The central midfielder registered 19 goal contributions in 30 games last term and has already scored three goals in his opening 10 league appearances this season.

Hakan Calhanoglu: Will Tottenham miss out?

© Imago

While Spurs can match Calhanoglu's wage demands, they are not prepared to pay a transfer fee at this stage, instead hoping to sign him on a free transfer.

This leaves Tottenham anxiously waiting to see whether the Turkish midfielder can reach an agreement with Inter over a new deal.

Calhanoglu can operate as a defensive midfielder and is renowned for his excellent long-range shooting, making him an exciting potential addition to De Zerbi's squad, even at this stage of his career.