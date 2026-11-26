On the hunt for a fifth win in six Premier League matches, Tottenham Hotspur head north to battle Sunderland at the Stadium of Light on Sunday afternoon.

Roberto De Zerbi's men consigned their Leeds United loss to the past last weekend, easing past Ipswich Town 2-0 courtesy of goals from young star Luca Williams-Barnett and Dominic Solanke.

The Lilywhites have returned to the top half of the Premier League table as a result, and De Zerbi now seeks a slice of revenge after suffering a 1-0 defeat to Sunderland in his Tottenham debut last season.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Tottenham's latest injury and suspension news ahead of their meeting with the Black Cats, who are 18th in the rankings with nine points from 11 games.

© Iconsport / Harvey Murphy / News Images / SUSA

Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Illness

Possible return date: November 29 (vs. Sunderland)

Sandro Tonali was absent from last Saturday's win over Ipswich due to illness, but he has returned to Tottenham training and is expected to be available for the weekend.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Status: Out

Type of injury: Muscle

Possible return date: Unknown

Savio returned from a muscular injury as a second-half substitute against Ipswich, but the Brazilian attacker then had to come off with a similar issue towards the end.

The severity of Savio's latest concern is not clear, but there is little to no chance of him facing Sunderland.

© Imago / Sportimage

Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Fitness

Possible return date: November 29 (vs. Sunderland)

Tosin Adarabioyo had made a full recovery from a calf injury before last weekend's triumph, but he was not risked by De Zerbi.

However, if the defender can prove his fitness this week, he should be in the matchday squad at the Stadium of Light.

Mykhaylo Mudryk

© Iconsport / PA Images

Status: Out

Type of injury: Ankle

Possible return date: December 6 (vs. Arsenal)

Chelsea loanee Mykhaylo Mudryk is still on the mend from an ankle injury, and the Ukrainian is not expected to return to action for another couple of weeks.

Xavi Simons

© Iconsport / SUSA

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: February 20 (vs. Brighton & Hove Albion)

Xavi Simons is almost seven months into his recovery from an ACL rupture, and all being well, the Dutchman could make his comeback in mid to late February.

Wilson Odobert

© Imago / News Images

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: February 6 (vs. Ipswich Town)

Likewise, Wilson Odobert will not play again in 2026 due to his own serious knee injury, but De Zerbi is hopeful that the winger will return to full training in January ahead of a potential February return.

Mathys Tel

© Iconsport / DeFodi Images

Status: Out

Type of injury: Ankle

Possible return date: December 6 (vs. Arsenal)

De Zerbi revealed last week that Mathys Tel will need another "two or three weeks" to recover from the ankle injury he picked up against Leeds, so the Frenchman could be targeting a comeback for the North London derby on December 6.

TOTTENHAM'S SUSPENSION LIST

Tottenham have no players banned for this game.