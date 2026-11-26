Real Madrid will continue their La Liga campaign against Alaves on Saturday.

Los Blancos are second in the La Liga table on 33 points, three points behind the leaders Barcelona, and Jose Mourinho's side have been victorious in their last 10 games in all competitions.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up Real Madrid's injury and suspension news ahead of the game with Alaves, who sit in ninth position in Spain's top flight.

© Iconsport / Alterphotos

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

Rodrygo suffered a severe knee injury earlier this year, but the Brazil international has stepped up his recovery and is working towards being available at the start of 2027.

Ferland Mendy

© Imago / SOPA Images

Status: Out

Type of injury: Thigh

Possible return date: Unknown

Mendy is still dealing with a long-term thigh problem, and the Frenchman may not be available for selection until the final stages of 2026.

Raul Asencio

© Imago / Pressinphoto

Status: Out

Type of injury: Leg

Possible return date: Unknown

Asencio recently underwent an operation on a stress fracture in his leg, and the centre-back is expected to be on the sidelines until the start of 2027.

© Iconsport / PressInphoto

Status: Out

Type of injury: Abductor

Possible return date: Unknown

Endrick is currently on the sidelines due to an abductor issue, and he faces a battle to return to action before the winter break in Spain.

REAL MADRID'S SUSPENSION LIST

Real Madrid have no players banned for this match.