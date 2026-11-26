Seeking to surge nine points clear of Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table, Arsenal welcome Enzo Maresca's men to the Emirates Stadium for Sunday's main event.

The Gunners were not punished for dropping points in their 2-2 draw with Newcastle United last weekend, thanks to the Sky Blues' own slip-up against Fulham and Brighton & Hove Albion's shock loss at Hull City.

The champions therefore sit six points clear of both blue-clad rivals after 11 matches, but the Emirates faithful experienced draw deja vu in Tuesday's 1-1 stalemate with Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Arsenal's latest injury and suspension news for their clash with Man City, who also had to settle for a point in Europe last time out, being held to a 2-2 draw at home to Napoli.

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Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Shoulder

Possible return date: November 29 (vs. Manchester City)

David Raya appeared to have done serious damage to his shoulder when he was taken off against Newcastle, but Arsenal's number one has avoided a major injury and will not require surgery.

Arteta has not ruled him out of Sunday's game just yet, but he is facing a race against time to prove his fitness.

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Status: Out

Type of injury: Quad

Possible return date: December 20 (vs. Manchester United)

Bukayo Saka suffered a severe quadriceps injury in October's 2-2 Champions League draw with Bayern Munich, and the England international will not return to action until just before Christmas in the best-case scenario.

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Status: Out

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: December 20 (vs. Manchester United)

Martin Zubimendi pulled his hamstring during Spain's Nations League defeat to England earlier this month, and like Saka, the midfielder faces another few weeks in the medical bay.

ARSENAL'S SUSPENSION LIST

Arsenal have no players suspended for this game, as Max Dowman has now completed a three-match ban following his red card against Fleetwood Town in the EFL Cup.