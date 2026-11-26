High-flying Cambuur will look to continue their resurgence when they host Sparta Rotterdam at Kooi Stadion on Saturday evening.

On the other hand, the visitors head to Leeuwarden aiming to end a run of consecutive defeats and arrest a slump in form which has seen them lose four of their last five matches.

Match preview

Like fellow newcomers ADO Den Haag and Willem II, Cambuur made a difficult start to life back in the top flight, collecting just one point from their opening five matches before claiming their first win of the season against NEC on September 12.

Johan Plat’s men have barely looked back since. Saturday’s 3-2 victory over Utrecht was their sixth win in nine matches across all competitions (D2, L1), the second-best record in the division over that period, behind only Ajax.

Now eighth in the Eredivisie table, the Yellow-Blues are closer to the European places than the relegation zone - a prospect that seemed inconceivable after they opened the campaign with four straight defeats by a combined score of 16-4.

Only seven of Cambuur’s 18 points so far have come in home matches, leaving them with much improvement in front of their fans, where November 8’s 5-2 thrashing at the hands of reigning champions PSV Eindhoven marked a fourth defeat in seven outings this term.

Saturday’s hosts are also winless in their last five home matches against Sparta dating back to January 2026 and could only muster one point across both meetings of their most recent Eredivisie campaign in 2022-23, leaving further room for apprehension within the home crowd.

© Iconsport / Orange Pictures

After winning five consecutive Eredivisie matches either side of the new year, Sparta would have been optimistic about 2026. However, following a tumultuous couple of months, they will now be desperate to avoid ending the year in the bottom three.

Appointed to steady the ship following the departure of long-serving manager Maurice Steijn, Rogier Meijer has yet to spark a turnaround at Het Kasteel, and the former NEC boss is under increasing pressure to improve results.

Sunday’s 5-1 defeat to AZ Alkmaar was Meijer’s heaviest since taking charge in July, with Sparta having now conceded at least twice in 11 consecutive matches, giving them the division’s third-worst defensive record behind Willem II and FC Utrecht.

Only Groningen have scored more than De Rood-Witte Gladiatoren’s 22 goals among the bottom-half teams, so finding the net has not been a problem for Sparta and reducing their defensive frailties could help spark an upturn in form.

In the second of two consecutive away matches against newly promoted sides, Saturday’s visitors will look to respond to a disappointing 3-1 defeat to ADO Den Haag last time out.

Sparta have scored four of their 15 away goals between the 15th and 30th minute. Cambuur have conceded seven of their 20 home goals during the same period, giving Meijer’s men a prime window of opportunity to strike.

Cambuur Eredivisie form:

Cambuur form (all competitions):

Sparta Rotterdam Eredivisie form:

Sparta Rotterdam form (all competitions):

Team News

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Jamal Amofa is expected to miss the rest of the season after suffering a cruciate ligament injury in October and continues his recovery.

Twenty-four-year-old Jorn Berkhout was left out of the matchday squad against Utrecht due to injury, making his involvement on Saturday uncertain.

Nicolas Binder and Ilyes Hamache have each scored in three of Cambuur’s last five league matches and will be key to the hosts’ attacking threat.

Bruno Martins Indi is ineligible to feature for Sparta after he was sent off for two bookable offences six minutes apart against AZ.

He joins fellow defenders Teo Quintero and Nick Verschuren as the visitors continue to suffer from defensive absentees, which have plagued their season to date.

First-choice goalkeeper Michael Brouwer was absent last time out, so Filip Bednarek, who is averaging a 52% save accuracy, looks on course to deputise once again.

Cambuur possible starting lineup:

Jansen; Bouah, Baouf, Van Duijl, Costarelli; Souren, Maertens; Ceka, Arguioui, Hamache; Binder

Sparta Rotterdam possible starting lineup:

Bednarek; Kuipers, Vianello, Young, Martes; Hatenboer, Baas; Van Bergen, Mito, Babadi; Zonneveld

We say: Cambuur 2-1 Sparta Rotterdam

Cambuur’s recent form gives them confidence, and despite their poor record in this fixture, they remain favourites to claim victory.

We are tipping the home side to carry the day when all is said and done.

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