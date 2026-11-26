Tottenham Hotspur have eased injury fears regarding Omar Marmoush ahead of Sunday's Premier League trip to Sunderland.

Roberto De Zerbi's troops are up to 10th position in the Premier League table after beating Ipswich Town in North London last weekend, when Luca Williams-Barnett became the second-youngest goalscorer in the competition's history.

Spurs have a number of fitness concerns ahead of their match at Sunderland on Sunday afternoon, when the Lilywhites will be looking to record a fifth victory in their past six league fixtures.

Following back-to-back 17th-placed finishes in 2025 and 2026, Tottenham are plotting their route back to European qualification, with the Lilywhites supposedly keen on a January move for Inter Milan veteran Hakan Calhanoglu.

However, the Premier League side are said to have suffered a major blow in their pursuit of the well-known Turkey international, who is reportedly wishing to stay put at San Siro in the short-term.

Another productive session in the bank ? Watch our latest training video now on the official Spurs app! ? https://t.co/HLpbZsumge https://t.co/M0NoXVvYv2 — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) November 26, 2026

Tottenham footage eases Marmoush fears

Ahead of the jaunt up to the North-East home of Sunderland on Sunday, Tottenham released an exclusive training video onto their social media channels on Thursday (November 26).

The brief clip shows Marmoush working in the gym alongside his Spurs teammates, allaying fears that the attacker had picked up an injury that would keep him sidelined for the match at the Stadium of Light.

The 27-year-old made a 26-minute cameo for Spurs last time out as they beat Ipswich in North London, and it is understood that the Egyptian made it through that particular appearance unscathed.

However, concerns commenced for Tottenham supporters at the beginning of this week when speculation insisted that the attacker was set for a period on the sidelines after visiting a knee specialist.

Unless De Zerbi's side are pulling the wool over the eyes of supporters and rival clubs, it appears that Marmoush is fully fit and available for an important match at Sunderland this weekend.

© Iconsport / DeFodi Images

Tel, Savio to miss Sunderland battle

Whilst there has been a positive update on the fitness of Marmoush, Tottenham are prepared to be without the services of both Mathys Tel and Savio for the game at Sunderland on Sunday.

Former Bayern Munich man Tel picked up a hamstring problem during the loss at Leeds United prior to the international break and is expected to be sidelined for up to three weeks.

Savio made his first appearance in over a month during the beating of Ipswich last time out, although the Brazilian was forced off in the closing stages with a recurrence of a muscular issue.