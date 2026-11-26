Chelsea are reportedly interested in bringing Real Madrid defender Antonio Rudiger back to Stamford Bridge during the January transfer window.

Xabi Alonso's men are in need of fresh options at the back following last weekend's 4-1 home defeat by Leeds United, with the backline of the hosts capitulating against Daniel Farke's European hopefuls.

Looking to make swift amends, Chelsea travel to the City Ground to face Nottingham Forest in the Premier League on Friday night, when the Blues will fight to record their first win since returning from the November international break.

Yet to reach his potential since joining the West Londoners, centre-back Wesley Fofana has faced criticism from his own boss following comments during an interview which put the Chelsea defender's commitment to the project in doubt.

Across Premier League and EFL Cup action, the Blues have won just one of their past five matches, with that solitary success coming at Stamford Bridge against Manchester United on October 31.

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Chelsea 'eyeing up' Rudiger return from Real Madrid

As per Football Insider, Chelsea are in the market for defensive reinforcements during the upcoming January transfer window, with the Blues conceding 20 goals across their opening 11 Premier League matches.

Departing Stamford Bridge for the Bernabeu on a free transfer in the summer of 2022, Rudiger has fallen down the pecking order at Real Madrid since the arrival of head coach Jose Mourinho.

As a result, it is believed that the 33-year-old veteran could be available for a cut-price fee in the New Year, especially given that his current deal with Los Blancos expires at the end of the season.

Realising that situation, Chelsea are supposedly considering a January swoop for Rudiger, who the Champions League, Europa League and FA Cup during a five-year spell in West London.

Failing to feature in any of Real Madrid's past five La Liga contests, the former Germany international is not one of Mourinho's favourites, meaning that a mid-season switch is on the cards.

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Chelsea require serious defensive makeover

Focusing in on Stamford Bridge matters for a moment, Chelsea have conceded 12 goals across six Premier League home matches so far, with only bottom side Crystal Palace (13) allowing more on home soil.

Alonso's side are going to struggle massively to pick up regular results on their own patch if they continue to let in an average of two goals per game, relying on their star attackers to bail them out at the other end.

At the age of 33, Rudiger has seen and done it all, and the 86-time international could be a brilliant role model and leader for young defenders Levi Colwill and Josh Acheampong.