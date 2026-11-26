Nottingham Forest and Chelsea will attempt to earn a much-needed boost in the Premier League when they square off on Friday night.

Despite seven points separating these teams in the Premier League table, the home side are arguably the favourites to prevail from this fixture.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the contest.

What time does Nottingham Forest vs. Chelsea kick off?

The Premier League match will kick off at 8pm, UK time, on Saturday.

Where is Nottingham Forest vs. Chelsea being played?

This Premier League game between Nottingham Forest and Chelsea will be held at the City Ground, the home stadium of Forest.

Last season's corresponding fixture ended in a 3-0 victory for Chelsea, albeit in a game where Forest - then with Ange Postecoglou at the helm - squandered a number of opportunities.

How to watch Nottingham Forest vs. Chelsea in the UK

TV channels

The Premier League contest will be available on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League for viewers in the UK.

Online streaming

Sky customers can access the Premier League match on Sky Go and on the Sky Sports app, while it is also available via Now TV's Sports membership.

Highlights

Sky Sports will show highlights, including any goals which have been scored, on their social media and YouTube channels, as well as on their dedicated app.

Meanwhile, those wishing to watch highlights on Match of the Day will have to wait until Saturday evening, with the programme starting at 10.30pm.

What is at stake for Nottingham Forest vs. Chelsea?

Both teams head into this fixture with question marks over their physicality, an issue which Oliver Glasner addressed in his pre-match press conference.

Forest begin the latest batch of games sitting in 17th position in the Premier League table, but they can move into 14th place with victory on Friday night.

Eight teams - including Chelsea - possess a worse defensive record than Forest, emphasising the feeling that they could quickly move up the standings if they resolve their issues in the final third.

On the back of three defeats in four matches and with 20 goals conceded in 11 games, Chelsea will be perceived to be ideal opponents for Forest.

While Chelsea have the opportunity to move into fifth place, they are highly likely to end the weekend in the bottom half of the table should they lose in the East Midlands.

> Our full match preview of Nottingham Forest vs. Chelsea can be viewed here