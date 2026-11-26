Looking to extend their unbeaten run to six matches in all competitions, Stevenage welcome managerless Blackpool to Broadhall Way on Saturday afternoon for the sides' final League One fixture of the month.

Boro followed up a 1-0 victory away to Notts County with a goalless draw against Sheffield Wednesday during the week, while the Seasiders claimed their first point under interim boss Steve Thompson thanks to a late Niall Ennis equaliser in an unlikely draw against Leicester City.

Match preview

After suffering playoff heartbreak last season, where Stevenage finished sixth before losing to Stockport County in the semi-finals, the Hertfordshire-based club stuck with Alex Revell in the hope that the former striker could lead Boro one step further this time around.

However, after 14 League One matches, Stevenage sit 13th in the table with five wins, five draws and four defeats leaving them on 20 points, six adrift of the playoff places.

Despite that, they remain closer to the top six than the bottom four and have put together some encouraging results as they look to turn their slow start to the season around.

After beginning the month by securing their place in the next round of the FA Cup, Stevenage finished top of their EFL Trophy group thanks to a penalty shootout victory over Fulham Under-21s, before beating Notts County and drawing with recently relegated Sheffield Wednesday.

Their recent run of form has also seen them keep three clean sheets in four matches across all competitions in November, playing a major role in helping them maintain the best defensive record in League One, with no side having conceded fewer than their 13 goals.

Saturday will mark their 15th league outing of the campaign, a fixture that they marked with a 1-0 victory over Peterborough United just over a year ago to move top of the table, highlighting the stark contrast with their performances at the same stage last season.

© Imago / Focus Images

As for Blackpool, they look set to play their third match under interim manager Thompson, who took charge at Bloomfield Road following the departure of Ian Evatt, who was relieved of his duties after a 57-game spell with the Seasiders.

Evatt left the Lancashire-based club following a 1-0 defeat to AFC Wimbledon, a result that left Blackpool 20th and level on points with teams in the relegation zone.

Thompson, who has previously had three other spells as Blackpool's caretaker manager, oversaw a 2-1 defeat to fellow strugglers Wigan Athletic before guiding his side to a 1-1 draw with recently relegated Leicester City.

The stalemate with the Foxes came courtesy of an 84th-minute equaliser from Ennis in a match where the Seasiders had just 22.9% possession and faced 30 shots, but the unlikely point was enough to keep them outside the relegation zone.

Thompson is expected to remain in charge for this weekend's fixture, with Blackpool yet to appoint a permanent successor to Evatt, while Matt Bloomfield and Richie Wellens have both been linked with the vacancy.

Should Blackpool secure what would be just their fourth league win of the season this weekend, they could head into December with a three-point cushion above the drop zone, giving their next permanent manager an opportunity to take charge of a side unbeaten in two matches, although they face a Stevenage team that defeated them both home and away last season.

Stevenage League One form:

Stevenage form (all competitions):

Blackpool League One form:

Blackpool form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / James Holyoak

After drawing at home to Sheffield Wednesday in midweek, Revell will be keen to keep his side unchanged and has the luxury of doing so after his squad came through the match without any fresh injury concerns.

Tommy Setford has played a key role in Stevenage's impressive defensive record, and the 20-year-old goalkeeper is expected to retain his place as he bids to register his fifth clean sheet of the season.

Revell will, however, remain without Jasper Pattenden, Dan Kemp and Jordan Roberts, who are all still sidelined through injury.

For what is likely to be Thompson's third and final match in charge of Blackpool, the former midfielder will once again be without several first-team players.

A sickness bug kept Bailey Peacock-Farrell, Josh Bowler and Finley Munroe out of recent matches, but all three returned for the clash with the Foxes and are expected to feature again this weekend.

Dale Taylor, defenders Josh Earl, Fraser Horsfall and Michael Ihiekwe, as well as captain George Honeyman, are all likely to remain unavailable for the trip to Hertfordshire.

Having scored his second goal of the season after coming off the bench last time out, Ennis is likely to be rewarded with a starting place and could replace either Dion Charles or Jerry Yates.

Stevenage possible starting lineup:

Setford; Vancooten, Casey, Piergianni, Earley; Phillips, Thompson; Sanderson, Broggio, Patterson; Magennis

Blackpool possible starting lineup:

Peacock-Farrell; Lyons, Casey, Ashworth, Munroe; Niskanen, Brown, Morgan, Hamilton; Ennis, Charles

We say: Stevenage 1-0 Blackpool

With one of the best defensive side's in the English Football League meeting a team who have struggled to score on a regular basis, we see this one going only one way.

We expect the Seasiders' struggles to continue with Boro making it four unbeaten in the league and closing out November with a sixth win of the season.

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