Liverpool may have found their next great Senegalese talent. The Premier League club have reportedly reached a verbal agreement to sign Sidy Barhama Ndiaye, a 16-year-old winger who currently plays for Diambars.

However, Liverpool fans will have to be patient, as the young Senegalese cannot move to England until January 2028.

The news was revealed by Fabrizio Romano, who confirmed that a verbal agreement exists between the two parties.

Having already been given a trial by Liverpool in the summer of 2025, Ndiaye reportedly convinced the club's scouts, who have now secured an option on his arrival. Born on 31 December 2009, he will turn 18 at the end of 2027, which is a requirement for a move to England.

Explosive winger already noticed on the international stage

??? Liverpool have verbally agreed deal to sign 16 year old winger Sidy Barhama Ndiaye, here we go! Senegalese talent to join in January 2028, when he turns 18. Ndiaye was already at Liverpool on trial in 2025 and ready to become #LFC player for future. https://t.co/DrBIfNkPJR — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 25, 2026

A product of Diambars, one of the most renowned academies in Senegal, Sidy Barhama Ndiaye plays mainly on the right but can also operate on the left. He first caught the eye at the 2025 Under-17 Africa Cup of Nations, played when he was only 15, before continuing to progress with Senegal's youth teams.

His main qualities are his pace, his explosiveness and his ability to beat an opponent one on one. Very direct when receiving the ball, he likes to provoke, accelerate and create openings. He also has a degree of efficiency in the final ball, as he again demonstrated at the Under-17 World Cup.

During Senegal's 9-0 thrashing of Cuba, the young winger scored one goal and provided two assists. The performance helped to boost his reputation among European observers and scouts.

Following in the footsteps of Sadio Mane

© Imago / ANP

The comparison with Sadio Mane comes naturally around the young Senegalese.

Besides his origins, Ndiaye shares with his illustrious elder an attacking profile built on pace, penetration and the ability to make a difference on the wings. And if Liverpool, who benefited from Mane's talent for six seasons, complete the deal, that comparison will be unavoidable.

However, there is still a long way to go before he can be expected to play at Anfield. Between now and January 2028, Ndiaye will have to continue to progress at Diambars and confirm the promise shown with Senegal's youth teams.

Liverpool, for their part, have already taken a position on a player they want to integrate into their long-term project.