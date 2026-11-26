Two of Ligue 1's struggling sides meet in Saturday's gameweek 12 encounter, as winless Le Havre host third-bottom Strasbourg at Stade Oceane.

The bottom club remain the only side without a victory in the French top flight after 11 matches, leaving their survival prospects looking increasingly bleak even at this stage of the campaign.

Match preview

Le Havre's 14th-placed finish last season, just three points above Nice in the relegation playoff spot, offered little encouragement ahead of the 2026-27 campaign, and those concerns have proved justified.

Le Club Doyen have not won a top-flight fixture since beating Lorient 2-0 on the final day of last season, with their miserable start prompting Didier Digard's dismissal at the end of October.

Valerien Ismael's first match in charge of the basement club began brightly when Josh Maja scored after three minutes against Troyes; however, they held that advantage for just 15 minutes before eventually losing 3-1.

Conceding three more goals left Les Ciel et Marine with the competition's joint-worst defensive record, having shipped 25, while their tally of 10 scored surpasses only Angers' nine.

Even victory would do little to transform the Dean Club's position, as they enter this weekend eight points behind the relegation playoff spot and nine adrift of safety.

© Iconsport / Emilian Baldow

Nonetheless, the hosts must avoid defeat to Vitor Matos's Strasbourg, who occupy that playoff position.

Le Racing's disappointing start has already cost Hugo Oliveira his job, with Matos replacing his Portuguese compatriot during the international break.

The new manager's debut did not go to plan, with Le RCS losing 1-0 to Brest despite an encouraging performance in which they attempted 15 shots to their opponents' 16; Le Racing also created two chances deemed clear-cut to Brest's one.

Looking to build on that display, Le RCS target their fourth victory of the campaign this weekend, although it would be only their second since early October.

Maximum points could lift Matos's men out of the playoff spot and as high as 13th, although escaping the bottom three also requires Auxerre, Troyes or Le Mans to slip up.

Le Havre Ligue 1 form:

Strasbourg Ligue 1 form:

Team News

© Iconsport / Emilian Baldow

The hosts have several absentees, with Felix Mambimbi (Achilles), Timothee Pembele (muscle), Rassoul Ndiaye (muscle), Daren Mosengo (ankle), Stephan Zagadou (ACL), Sota Nakamura (leg) and Lionel Mpasi (Achilles) all sidelined.

Enzo Koffi begins a two-match suspension following his late dismissal against Troyes last weekend, ruling him out of Saturday's encounter and December's trip to Lens.

Only six players have surpassed Maja's five league goals this season, but the Nigerian's efforts have brought little reward for a Dean Club side repeatedly undermined by defensive frailties.

Strasbourg have several potential game-changers, with Gessime Yassine registering four goals and three assists, Giovanni Reyna scoring three, Conrad Harder and Dario Essugo contributing two goals and an assist and Sebastian Nanasi setting up three.

However, Reyna is unavailable due to a muscle problem, while Fabio Balde (leg), Oso (knock) and Joaquin Panichelli (ACL) are also sidelined.

Le Havre possible starting lineup:

Bodart; Sasso, Seko, Touba; Ouziad, Mwanga, Ebonog, Richardson, Jelert; Maja, Fofana

Strasbourg possible starting lineup:

Jorgensen; Antwi, Doukoure, Coulibaly, Hogsberg; Essugo, El Mourabet; Yassine, Nanasi, Godo; Harder

We say: Le Havre 1-2 Strasbourg

Maja's scoring form offers Le Havre some encouragement, but conceding 25 goals in 11 matches suggests that their defensive problems remain too pronounced for an immediate recovery.

Strasbourg created enough chances to trouble Brest in Matos's first match and should find greater reward against the division's joint-leakiest defence.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.