Derby County and Watford square off at Pride Park on Saturday afternoon as two of the worst performing teams in the division.

While the Rams sit at the bottom of the Championship table, Watford are only five points ahead of them and with a head coach taking charge of his first Hornets match.

Match preview

When Derby travelled to Molineux to face Wolverhampton Wanderers on Tuesday night, they would not have necessarily expected to earn anything from one of the form teams in the division.

However, despite having troubled Wolves during the opening half hour, the Rams succumbed to a 3-0 defeat and allowed their opponents to have the most shots (39) by any team in the Championship in 11 years.

John Eustace has now overseen 11 defeats in 17 league matches, and it is realistic to assume that he may be sacked if Derby lose this game.

In four of their last eight outings, Derby have conceded at least three goals, while they have only netted more than once in a fixture in 13 outings.

On a positive note, the East Midlands outfit did win their last contest at Pride Park, overcoming Bolton Wanderers by a 3-1 scoreline on November 6.

© Imago

Meanwhile, Watford head into this encounter with former Romania and Legia Warsaw boss Edward Iordanescu in the dugout for his first game in English football.

The Hornets have accumulated seven points from seven matches, hardly a disaster at this stage of the season.

Nevertheless, back-to-back defeats have been posted at Sheffield United and against Blackburn Rovers without scoring a goal.

Despite holding leaders Middlesbrough to a goalless draw before the November international break, Watford have now failed to score in three successive matches.

Furthermore, they have collected just one point from eight away matches this season, that 1-1 draw at Wrexham in August being followed by seven consecutive defeats on their travels.

Derby County Championship form:

Watford Championship form:

Team News

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Oscar Fraulo and Bobby Clark are both pushing for a return to the Derby midfield.

Jack Robinson may return to the defence, whether that be as a central defender in a back three or left-back in a back four.

Eustace must decide whether to use Rhian Brewster in an unfamiliar wing-back role for the second game in a row, but Sammie Szmodics remains in a packed treatment room.

Iordanescu will be forced into at least two Watford changes through Mattie Pollock and Jordan Zemura serving suspensions.

Branimir Mlacic and Marc Bola appear likely to deputise, while Edo Kayembe, Rocco Vata and Othmane Maamma will also be considered for opportunities further up the pitch.

Derby County possible starting lineup:

Widell-Zetterstrom; Clarke, Sanderson, Robinson; Nyambe, Ozoh, Mowatt, Clark, Brewster; Fuseini, Morris

Watford possible starting lineup:

Ravaglia; Traore, Mlacic, Coulibaly, Bola; Kayembe, Kyprianou, Bravo; Vata, Doumbia, Maamma

We say: Derby County 2-1 Watford

With Watford transitioning to a new head coach, it is difficult to predict how they may perform. Nevertheless, this is a must-win match for Derby and Eustace, and we are backing the Rams to net a late goal to edge this contest.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.