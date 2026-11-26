Blackburn Rovers and Charlton Athletic square off at Ewood Park on Saturday afternoon having recently put together improved runs of form.

While both Rovers and the Addicks prevailed in midweek, it is no surprise to see the Best new betting sites in the UK making the visitors the underdogs due to their form on their travels.

Match preview

While it is no surprise that Blackburn remain united after Tony Mowbray stepped down from his role as head coach, their squad deserve huge credit for delivering four points over the past week.

A 2-2 draw at Burnley, where they twice came from behind, was an excellent effort considering that the interim management team had only been in charge for a matter of days.

However, Wednesday's 1-0 victory at Watford feels like a standout result, Blackburn now 10 points ahead of 21st place when they could have ended the night just four points clear if they had lost at Vicarage Road.

Seven points from their last three games have kept Blackburn within 10 points of leaders Middlesbrough and two of the final playoff spot.

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Meanwhile, Blackburn go into this contest having prevailed from four of their last five matches at Ewood Park.

In sharp contrast, Charlton have not won on their travels since they posted a 2-1 win at West Ham United on August 22.

Nevertheless, Nathan Jones has lifted the mood at the Valley through two successive home victories, moving the club into 15th place.

Either side of a 2-1 defeat at Wolverhampton Wanderers, Charlton have overcome Sheffield United and Lincoln City by 2-1 and 4-0 scorelines respectively.

With the London outfit now eight points clear of the relegation zone, a certain level of pressure has been lifted ahead of trying to end an eight-match winless streak on their travels in all competitions.

Blackburn Rovers Championship form:

Charlton Athletic Championship form:

Team News

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With Tom Atcheson still serving concussion protocols, Damien Johnson could potentially name an unchanged Blackburn XI.

Should he want to introduce fresh legs, Augustus Kargbo and Ryoya Morishita are both options in wide areas.

If Sam Morsy recovers from injury, the midfielder could be named on the substitutes' bench. Goalkeeper Aynsley Pears will continue to deputise for the injured Balasz Toth.

Harvey Knibbs is expected to replace former Blackburn player Joe Rankin-Costello after he was withdrawn during the latter stages of the Lincoln game through injury.

Miles Leaburn may also replace Matt Godden down the centre of the attack, reward for his goal in the previous fixture.

Should Kayne Ramsay or Nathaniel Chalobah return from injury, they will be selected among the replacements.

Blackburn Rovers possible starting lineup:

Pears; Beyuku, Carter, McLoughlin, Pickering; Montgomery, Baradji; Morishita Cantwell, Kargbo; Gudjohnsen

Charlton Athletic possible starting lineup:

Okonkwo; McNamara, Bindon, Koumetio, Mesik; Coventry; Campbell, Knibbs, Carey, Grant; Leaburn

We say: Blackburn Rovers 2-1 Charlton Athletic

Although Charlton have experienced an upturn in fortunes, we cannot ignore that their only two wins since the start of September have come at The Valley. With that in mind, Blackburn should have enough belief at Ewood Park to edge a competitive encounter.

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