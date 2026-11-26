Peterborough United will be looking to pick up an important victory when they welcome rivals Cambridge United to the Weston Homes Stadium on Saturday.

The hosts currently sit 22nd in the League One table, while the visitors are 11th.

Match preview

Peterborough head into this local derby after ending a four-match winless run last weekend when they beat promotion chasers Plymouth Argyle 2-0.

Harry Ashfield opened the scoring in the first half, before Harry Leonard converted a penalty in stoppage-time to secure all three points.

The win was a welcome boost for Robbie Savage's side, who are fighting for survival and remain in the relegation zone with 13 points from 14 games.

However, they will be looking to carry the momentum of last weekend's win into Saturday's clash, with the Posh targeting back-to-back league victories for the first time since February.

It is also worth noting that Peterborough have a strong recent record against their rivals, having won their last five meetings across all competitions.

© Imago / Sports Press Photo

Cambridge, meanwhile, are without a win in their last five league games and suffered a disappointing 3-0 home defeat to league leaders Stockport County last Saturday.

Ollie Norwood broke the deadlock early in the second half with a stunning free kick, before Ethan Ennis doubled their lead and Gassan Ahadme scored an unfortunate own goal.

The defeat leaves the U's 11th with 21 points from 15 matches, having suffered just one defeat in their first 10 games before going five without a win.

Head coach Neil Harris has admitted his side have not been "tough to play against" in recent weeks and is keen for them to "get back to being that team".

Peterborough United League One form:

Peterborough United form (all competitions):

Cambridge United League One form:

Cambridge United form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / Focus Images

Peterborough could welcome back Ben Woods and Luca Mendonca on Saturday, but they are both unlikely to start even if they are fit.

Savage is expected to keep faith with the team that beat Plymouth last weekend, with Leonard set to lead the line with support out wide from Bolu Shofowoke and Owura Edwards.

Cambridge may be forced to make at least one change, with the availability of Kelland Watts in doubt after he was forced off against Stockport.

Patrick Bauer could replace Watts in defence, while Louis Appere is set to start up front with support from Zak Bradshaw and Ben Knight.

Peterborough United possible starting lineup:

Bass; Johnston, Feeney, Hughes, Mills; Jones, Ashfield; Shofowoke, Williams, Edwards; Leonard

Cambridge United possible starting lineup:

Eastwood; Perry, Heffernan, Bauer; Bennett, Ball, Mpanzu, Stead; Knight, Bradshaw; Appere

We say: Peterborough United 1-1 Cambridge United

Peterborough should have renewed confidence after their victory over Plymouth and we are expecting a tight, hard-fought derby clash.

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