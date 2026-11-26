Both aiming to halt their respective rotten runs of second-tier form, Millwall and Burnley lock horns at The Den in search of much-needed Championship points on Saturday afternoon.

The Lions were sentenced to another loss by promotion-chasing Stoke City earlier in the week, whilst the Clarets claimed an unwanted record in their 2-0 home defeat by Birmingham City.

Match preview

After suffering just four Championship away defeats last season on their way to a third-placed finish, Millwall picked up their sixth loss on the road in 2026-27 at Stoke on Wednesday night.

The Lions extended their losing run to four consecutive matches following a lacklustre first-half display at the bet365 Stadium, where in-form striker George Hirst bagged a game-clinching brace for the hosts.

Winning just one of their past eight second-tier matches (D1 L6), Alex Neil's side have plummeted down to 18th spot in the Championship standings, a mammoth nine points behind the current top-eight pace.

Following four straight losses on the road, Millwall are in desperate need of some home comforts this weekend, however, the Lions have enjoyed victory in just one of their past six (D2 L3) competitive contests at The Den.

One of a multitude of problems facing head coach Neil ahead of a hectic festive period, the South Londoners are struggling in attack since the summer departure of Femi Azeez, scoring only once across their past four matches.

© Imago / Action Plus

Whilst Millwall are experiencing a saddening fall from grace relative to last season, Saturday's visitors Burnley are in the midst of a full-blown crisis, with the recently-relegated side currently sleepwalking towards League One.

A 2-0 defeat by Birmingham at Turf Moor on Wednesday night made it 24 consecutive home league fixtures without a win for the Clarets - the longest such streak in the history of English football.

Despite this, head coach Fabio Celestini opted for the glass-half-full approach during his post-match media duties, insisting that Burnley bested Blues outside of the two boxes during the Lancashire loss.

The optimistic Swiss boss needs to increase his side's effectiveness in the decisive moments to avoid the same fate as Nicky Hayen, though, as the Clarets are winless in their opening five matches (D3 L2) with the 51-year-old at the helm.

Joining Premier League strugglers Manchester United on just the single league victory so far this season, Burnley are currently occupying 23rd position in the Championship rankings, four points from safety.

Millwall Championship form:

Burnley Championship form:

Team News

© Imago / IMAGO / Focus Images

After accusing a number of his players of "not taking part in the game" at Stoke on Wednesday, it is safe to say that Millwall boss Neil is planning changes to his XI this weekend.

That indirect jab was likely commenting on the displays of Milhailo Ivanovic, Tairyk Arconte and Jenson Metcalfe, with the trio replaced at half time.

Derek Mazou-Sacko will start in the middle of the park, and influential Belgian Casper de Norre is set to return to the matchday squad.

Zak Sturge's absence reduces the hosts' options at left-back, with the 22-year-old picking up a straight red card during the defeat by Queens Park Rangers last Saturday.

Burnley also have a suspended player for this weekend's clash, with Wales international Connor Roberts out of action following his dismissal at Cardiff City on November 7.

The Clarets could make attacking alterations after firing a blank against Birmingham, with Marcus Edwards and Jamie Vardy pushing for starts.

Millwall possible starting lineup:

Jensen; Osei-Tutu, Taylor, Cooper, Doughty; Kelly, Mazou-Sacko; Sykes, Neghli, Lisbie; Dykes

Burnley possible starting lineup:

Weiss; Walker, Alleyne, Julio, Pires; Cullen, Raghouber; Ramazani, Ramsey, Amdouni; Vardy

We say: Millwall 1-0 Burnley

After a soft display at Turf Moor earlier in the week, it is hard to imagine Burnley coping with the physical challenge posed by a trip to The Den.

Millwall were much-improved in the second half at Stoke and should be relatively confident of putting their relegation-threatened visitors to the sword.

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