Wolverhampton Wanderers make the trip to Lincoln City on Saturday afternoon looking to strengthen their hold of a top-three position in the Championship table.

Meanwhile, Lincoln play host to one of the form teams in the division having just sacked co-managers Chris Cohen and Tom Shaw.

Match preview

Positives can be taken from Lincoln - last season's League One champions - reaching this stage of the season sitting three points above the relegation zone.

Nevertheless, Tuesday's 4-0 defeat at Charlton Athletic represented their fifth successive defeat and was the final straw for Lincoln's hierarchy.

Despite Cohen and Shaw arguably performing better than anticipated in their surprise role, Lincoln had also only recorded four points from their last 10 games, losing on eight occasions.

A change in direction has, theoretically, been made at the right time, and a permanent successor is expected to be selected ahead of the trip to Cardiff City on December 5.

For now, first-team coach Shaun Pearson and fellow backroom staff members will attempt to guide Lincoln to just their second home win in nine matches, their only such success having come against struggling Burnley by a 4-1 scoreline last month.

© Iconsport / Sportimage, Sportimage Ltd / Alamy

As for Wolves, they make the trip to the ProAmpac Stadium having recorded a 3-0 win over Derby County and having had the most shots (39) in a Championship fixture in 11 years.

For all the criticism that has come Cesar Peixoto's way, Wolves remain in third spot with 31 goals and 34 points from their 17 games.

An eight-match unbeaten streak has been put together, the West Midlands outfit picking up six wins and two draws since October 16.

Lincoln may take belief from Wolves only prevailing from four of their eight away games. That said, Peixoto's side have already made trips to the likes of West Ham United, Birmingham City, Sheffield United, Middlesbrough and Wrexham this season, suggesting that it is a far better record than in black and white.

Lincoln City Championship form:

Wolverhampton Wanderers Championship form:

Team News

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Pearson is expected to make a number of changes to the Lincoln XI, while he may also change formation for a game against possession-heavy opponents.

Sonny Bradley, Yunus Konak, Dom Jeffries and Freddie Draper are all in contention for recalls to the team.

However, midfielder Conor McGrandles is again expected to miss out through injury.

Meanwhile, Peixoto could make a number of alterations, with Toti Gomes and Marshall Munetsi among those who could feature for Wolves.

Rodrigo Gomes may also get the nod over Rafiki Said in the final third, while Adam Armstrong scoring on five of his last six appearances will see him keep his place ahead of Sean Neave.

Lincoln City possible starting lineup:

Wickens; Coubis, Bradley, Elerewe, Towler; Reach, Konak, Varfolomeev, House; Street; Draper

Wolverhampton Wanderers possible starting lineup:

Sa; Trippier, Djiga, Krejci, T Gomes; Andre, Munetsi; R Gomes, Lopez, Mane; Armstrong

We say: Lincoln City 1-3 Wolverhampton Wanderers

Lincoln's change in management team may lead to a positive response. Nevertheless, they are playing a Wolves side that are quietly going about their business, and we feel that the visitors' quality will shine through.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.