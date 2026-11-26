Aiming to move themselves back into the top half of the Championship, struggling West Ham United welcome promotion-chasing Stoke City to the London Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The Hammers' woeful run of form continued at the Fratton Park base of Portsmouth earlier in the week, whilst the Potters picked up yet another Staffordshire victory, this time at the expense of Millwall.

Match preview

Back in the Championship for the first time since 2012, West Ham United were expected by many to sit at the top of the rankings and waltz to a Premier League return, however, the East Londoners hit a new low on Tuesday night.

The Hammers extended their winless run to a worrying six matches (D2 L4) at Fratton Park, where a first-half effort from Odin Bailey was enough for Portsmouth victory, with the visitors once again failing to break down a stubborn second-tier defence.

Since the early-November arrival of Scott Parker to the managerial hotseat, West Ham have collected just two points across a quartet of fixtures, dropping down to 13th spot in the Championship table - a staggering 11 points behind first-placed Middlesbrough.

Following three away matches in their past four, the Hammers are back at their London Stadium base on Saturday, when Parker's men will be looking to halt a five-game winless run (D2 L3) at the East London venue.

In fact, West Ham rank 17th in terms of home form so far this season, with the pre-season title favourites last picking up three points in front of their own supporters on September 11, when Wrexham were hit for six without reply.

© Imago / Sportimage

After placing between 16th and 18th in each of the past four Championship seasons, Stoke City have swapped midtable mediocrity for a Premier League chase in 2026-27, winning 11 of their past 14 league fixtures.

The in-form Potters have now gone seven games (W6 D1) without defeat after Wednesday night's impressive showing against Millwall, with George Hirst grabbing the headlines once again courtesy of a game-winning brace.

After recording five consecutive league victories for the first time since the days of Tony Pulis in February 2008, Stoke have moved up to second spot in the Championship table, level on points with leaders Middlesbrough.

The Staffordshire side managed just six league wins on the road last season but could equal that tally already with success this weekend at the London Stadium, where the Potters last played in April 2018.

That East London clash represents the most recent meeting between West Ham and Stoke, with a 90th-minute leveller from towering striker Andy Carroll forcing a share of the spoils following Peter Crouch's opener.

West Ham United Championship form:

Stoke City Championship form:

Team News

© Imago / Focus Images

Looking for his first victory as West Ham boss at the fifth attempt, head coach Parker could make changes from the side that was defeated by Portsmouth.

However, there is little room for manoeuvre at right-back, where Joel Veltman should start in the absence of Kyle Walker-Peters (muscle).

Young goalkeeper Finlay Herrick could play once again, with Danish stopper Mads Hermansen dropped to the bench for the past two games.

Stoke suffered a major injury blow during the win over Birmingham City last weekend, with Djibril Soumare picking up a muscular injury.

In the absence of the influential midfielder, Jack McGlynn could start in a deeper role alongside fellow summer arrival Ethan Galbraith.

West Ham United possible starting lineup:

Herrick; Veltman, Mavropanos, Kilman, Mayers; Soucek; Bowen, Engels, Mukasa, Solomon; Piroe

Stoke City possible starting lineup:

Johansson; Wilmot, Lawal, Graham; Johnson, McGlynn, Galbraith, Devenny; Manhoef, Bae, Hirst

We say: West Ham United 1-1 Stoke City

Without a victory under new boss Parker, West Ham's ambitions of an instant Premier League return are fading quickly.

Stoke will be in the mood to take full advantage of a Hammers side devoid of confidence, however, we feel that a share of the points is forthcoming at the London Stadium.

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