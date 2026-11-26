Palmeiras and Estudiantes meet on Saturday afternoon in the 2026 Copa Libertadores final.

The clash at the iconic Estadio Centenario revives memories of the 1968 final, when Estudiantes claimed the first of their four titles and became the first Argentine side to beat a Brazilian team in the final.

Palmeiras, meanwhile, are chasing a fourth continental title after reaching three of the last six finals.

Match preview

After 58 years, Palmeiras have the chance to renew their rivalry with Estudiantes in a final worthy of the occasion. The 1968 final was decided over three matches: the Argentines won the first leg in La Plata before losing at the old Pacaembu.

In the decider at the same Estadio Centenario, Estudiantes won 2-0, with goals from Ribaudo and Juan Ramon Veron. One of the goals in Estudiantes’ first Libertadores triumph was scored by the father of the club’s current president, Juan Sebastian Veron.

Palmeiras have not been as dominant in 2026 as in previous years. They drew two of their six group-stage matches, but have taken the lead in eight of their last 10 continental fixtures during the knockout rounds.

In the round of 16, the Alviverde gained revenge on Cerro Porteno, completing a quartet of meetings between the sides this campaign.

Abel Ferreira's men then needed penalties to overcome LDU Quito in the quarter-finals and Fluminense in the semi-finals. Goalkeeper Carlos Miguel proved crucial on both occasions, making three saves in total.

After losing the national title to Flamengo last Saturday, Palmeiras fielded a reserve side in Tuesday’s visit to Chapecoense and suffered a 3-0 defeat.

Although the result did not change their position in the Brasileiro table, Palmeiras are now winless in four matches across all competitions. They have also conceded in each of their last five outings.

© Imago / Photosport

Like Palmeiras, Estudiantes have also faced the same opponent four times in this edition: Flamengo, the reigning continental champions and two-time Brazilian champions.

In Group A, Alexander Medina's men suffered a narrow defeat at the Maracana and drew 1-1 at the Jorge Luis Hirschi. In the semi-finals, the Pincha held the favourites to two goalless draws before goalkeeper Fernando Muslera starred in the shootout, saving penalties from Jorginho, Lucas Paqueta, and Bruno Henrique.

That trademark Argentine resilience was also evident against Universidad Catolica in Chile, and especially across the two quarter-final matches against Corinthians.

Estudiantes have conceded an average of just 0.5 goals per match across their last 10 Libertadores games. Since the round of 16, Muslera has been beaten only twice.

Their main concern is at the other end: Estudiantes have scored no more than once in nine of their last 10 matches in the tournament. A closely fought contest in Montevideo could therefore be in prospect.

Palmeiras Copa Libertadores form:

Palmeiras form (all competitions):

Estudiantes Copa Libertadores form:

Estudiantes form (all competitions):

L

D

L

D

D

L

Team News

© Imago / Brazil Photo Press

Palmeiras’ medical staff are racing to get defender Murilo fit after he sustained a left-thigh injury. If he is unavailable, Bruno Fuchs is expected to join captain Gustavo Gomez and Alexander Barboza in the back three, ahead of youngster Luis Benedetti.

Forward Paulinho is also a major doubt after developing inflammation in the muscle and bone tissue in his calf. Even if he recovers, he could miss the Copa do Brasil final.

Uruguay international full-back Joaquin Piquerez was rested against Rubro-Negro but is expected to return on the left in his home country.

Fellow full-back Jefte remains provisionally suspended pending a hearing before the Anti-Doping Sports Justice Tribunal (TJD-AD).

For Estudiantes, former Sao Paulo midfielder Gabriel Neves is still recovering from a fractured arm and is likely to miss out.

Neves joins midfielder Baltasar Rodriguez, who is suspended after being sent off in the second leg of the semi-final.

Joaquin Correa sustained a grade-two muscle injury to his right thigh against Talleres on November 7.

With the usual recovery period around three weeks, the former Botafogo forward is undergoing intensive treatment in a bid to make the bench.

Palmeiras possible starting lineup:

Miguel; Gomez, Murilo, Barboza; Giay, Freitas, Pereira, Piquerez; Arias, Roque, Lopez

Estudiantes possible starting lineup:

Muslera; Mancuso, Nunez, Palacios, Rojo; Piovi, Burgos, Castro, Palacios, Cetre; Carrillo

We say: Palmeiras 1-1 Estudiantes (Estudiantes to win on penalties)

With two solid, well-organised defences and goalkeepers in good form, a high-scoring contest seems unlikely.

Palmeiras may dominate possession, but Estudiantes could respond with a set-piece goal if they fall behind.

If the final goes to penalties, Muslera could have the chance to redeem himself after a difficult World Cup.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.