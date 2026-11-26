Premier League clubs are reportedly interested in signing Fenerbahce defender Archie Brown during the January transfer window.

The 24-year-old has followed in the footsteps of Jude Bellingham and Jobe Bellingham in recent years, leaving the English domestic scene to forge a successful football career on the continent.

Brown has been a regular appearance-maker for the Turkish giants this season and played the full 90 minutes on Wednesday night, when the Turkish Super Lig club beat Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League.

With his performances catching the eye in Europe this term, Fenerbahce man Brown is supposedly admired by a number of high-profile clubs, including Nottingham Forest of the Premier League.

The highlight of the youngster's season so far undoubtedly arrived on November 4 when he found the net and provided an assist during the Yellow Canaries' 3-2 Champions League success over Liverpool.

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Premier League clubs eyeing up Brown deal?

According to German transfer specialist Florian Plettenberg, Fenerbahce defender Brown is attracting interest from across the continent following an impressive opening to the 2026-27 season.

The report claims that a number of Premier League clubs are keen on bringing the 24-year-old back to English shores, with the winter transfer window opening at the turn of the calendar year on January 1.

Providing encouragement for those sides eyeing up a swoop for Brown, the left-back supposedly has a release clause totalling £19.2m in his current contract with the Super Lig powerhouses.

It is understood that the stipulation can be triggered either during the upcoming January or summer transfer windows, meaning that potential suitors have options in their hunt for the player.

Since a 2-1 home defeat by Goztepe on October 31, Brown and Fenerbahce have strung together a four-game unbeaten run (W3 D1), a streak which includes that historic home success over Liverpool.

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Brown back to England?

Brown spent a large chunk of his academy time within the ranks of East Midlands club Derby County, making 27 appearances for their Under-21s side before commencing his professional career abroad.

The 23-year-old started at Swiss outfit Lausanne in the Swiss Super League following a switch in June 2021, playing 43 matches and scoring five goals across a two-year stint at Stade de la Tuiliere.

The former Rams youngsters truly made a name for himself at Belgium side Gent before securing a high-profile transfer to Turkish and European giants Fenerbahce during the summer of 2025.