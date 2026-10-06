Nottingham Forest transfer news: January offer worth €15m being 'prepared' for long-term target

Nottingham Forest are reportedly preparing to reignite their interest in Fenerbahce defender Archie Brown.

In recent days, head coach Oliver Glasner has revealed that he turned down owner's Evangelos Marinakis's offer to sign more players during the summer transfer window.

Glasner was content with adding four players who would contend for a starting spot to his squad for the first half of the campaign.

However, with Forest having started the new Premier League campaign with just one win from five games, it seems likely that signings will be made at the beginning of 2027.

According to The Daily Sabah, Forest have already decided that they will make a fresh bid to sign Brown in January.

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Nottingham Forest, Fenerbahce far apart on Archie Brown valuation

The report claims that Forest intend on submitting an offer in the region of €15m (£12.72m) for the 24-year-old.

Brown has impressed since his arrival in Turkey in July 2025, contributing seven goals and eight assists from 48 appearances across all competitions.

Meanwhile, the former Derby County starlet has featured on 10 occasions this season, but that will only lead to Fenerbahce maintaining a high asking price.

A valuation of €30m (£25.45m) has been set by the Super Lig giants in an effort to fend off Forest's advances.

Fenerbahce wish to retain Brown's services until at least next summer, when they will have the option of activating an option in his contract that will see him tied to the club until 2029.

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Why Nottingham Forest may meet Fenerbahce's Brown demands

When Brown has largely spent his career in Belgium and Turkey, spending over £25m on his signature would represent a risk.

At the same time, the former England Under-20 international can play at centre-back and left wing-back, qualities that would suit Glasner and his trademark 3-4-2-1 formation.

With Forest also having the ability to recoup money through a loan for Luca Netz, who is yet to start a game this season, they could essentially reduce the fee that they are shelling out to upgrade their squad.