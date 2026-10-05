Nottingham Forest news: Oliver Glasner makes Evangelos Marinakis revelation

Nottingham Forest head coach Oliver Glasner has revealed that he turned down Evangelos Marinakis's offer to sign more players during the summer transfer window.

Glasner has endured an indifferent start at the City Ground, earning just five points from as many top-flight fixtures for Forest to sit in 13th position in the Premier League table.

Defeat to Coventry City before the international break has left the Austrian with much to ponder ahead of his return to Crystal Palace on Sunday.

He can claim to have enjoyed a productive summer market, with Ousmane Diomande, Daniel Munoz, Xaver Schlager and Liam Delap all deemed to have improved the squad.

However, speaking in an interview with Kicker, Glasner admits that more players could have arrived at the East Midlands outfit.

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Glasner reveals he turned down offer of Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis

Glasner says that he wanted to avoid an overhaul of the squad, his preference being to wait until the start of 2027 to conduct further business.

When asked about Forest's summer business, Glasner stated: "What’s important when looking at the squad as a whole is the strategy, the restructuring: that we didn't bring in a lot of new players.

"But only targeted ones, like Xaver Schlager, and given the lack of European cup matches this season, we wanted to compress the whole process.

"I even turned down the owner’s offer to sign more players. I’d rather wait until January with more lead time."

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Did Glasner make the right transfer choice with Nottingham Forest?

Glasner may have been wary of Marinakis's approach to the transfer market in the past, with the Forest owner having the tendency to splurge the cash.

Despite the lack of wins during the opening weeks of his reign, it is difficult to argue with Glasner's thinking.

Forest have a squad of three goalkeepers, nine defenders, six midfielders and six attackers, many of whom can play in more than one position.

The group is balanced, and Glasner will anticipate that his decision will prove justified as the season progresses.