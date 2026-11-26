Former Manchester United star Gordon Strachan - speaking exclusively to Sports Mole - has urged the Red Devils to sign a £62.8m midfielder to help correct their "phenomenal" transfer mistakes.

New Man Utd manager Mauricio Pochettino remains winless since replacing Michael Carrick following Wednesday's infuriating 2-2 draw with Sporting Lisbon in the Champions League, in which the Red Devils fell behind, took the lead and were then pegged back in Portugal.

The four-goal stalemate marked the seventh game in a row that Man United had conceded at least two goals, and once again, the Red Devils' open midfield was exposed.

The pairing of Youri Tielemans and Kobbie Mainoo did not cover themselves in glory against Liverpool or Sporting, and the former is now suspended for RB Leipzig in December after being sent off towards the end of Wednesday's game.

Andrey Santos has also not yet had the desired impact since joining from Chelsea, while fellow 22-year-old Carlos Baleba has played just 397 minutes across seven appearances due to injury problems.

Speaking to Sports Mole via William Hill betting site, Strachan - who scored 36 goals in 198 games for Man United - has told the Red Devils hierarchy to make a move for Crystal Palace lynchpin Adam Wharton to help offset the "phenomenal" amount of money the club has wasted on under-performing players.

Gordon Strachan urges Man United to sign Adam Wharton

© Iconsport / PA Images

"Adam Wharton is one of my picks," Strachan said. "Elliot Anderson was also another one they should have gone for. Tielemans has been doing well in the Premier League for nearly 10 years, so they're buying somebody who's at the latter stage of his career. I might be wrong, I hope I'm wrong, and hopefully, he’s got another five or six years in him.

"And I've got to say, the world of football in England is full of the top teams, especially Chelsea, Spurs, bringing in players who sign for £40m, £50m, you go, who is he? There's just so many players like this now.

"You see some of these players, and you go, what has he done to deserve a £45m fee? Baleba, Santos, you’re picking up people for big fees, who have no reputation.

"Who's been brave here? Is this just a kind of cosy midfield? You could go back to Mason Mount for £40m - who actually signed this off to pay this amount of money for players?

"It’s just beyond belief the money that Man United have wasted. It's phenomenal. And that's from the recruitment not doing their work properly.

"They've got to start saying, what is my plan for the next 10 years at Man United? And how do we go about this? Arsenal were a bit like that five or six years ago. It wasn't anywhere near as bad a situation as Man United, but they stuck to their plan, and it paid off."

How does Adam Wharton compare to Man United's current midfielders?

Player Comparison Per 90 minutes — Season 2026/27 Player Comparison Statistique Adam Wharton Crystal Palace Premier League · 2026/27 Andrey Santos Manchester United Premier League · 2026/27 Kobbie Mainoo Manchester United Premier League · 2026/27 Youri Tielemans Manchester United Premier League · 2026/27 Carlos Baleba Manchester United Premier League · 2026/27 Volume Minutes played 975 332 656 723 235 Passing Passes 42.9 63.2 68.9 62.9 49.0 Successful Passes % 75.05% 89.27% 93.03% 88.51% 83.59% Duels Total Duels 7.94 11.7 10.3 12.0 8.81 Duels won 4.80 6.78 5.76 6.35 4.21 Attack Goals scored 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.12 0.00 Assists 0.09 0.00 0.14 0.12 0.00 Successful Dribbles 0.18 0.00 1.78 0.37 0.38 Dispossessed 0.74 0.54 1.37 1.12 1.53 Shots 0.65 0.54 1.10 1.49 1.91 Through Balls 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.12 0.00 Big chances created 0.37 0.00 0.00 0.37 0.38 Discipline Yellow cards 0.18 0.54 0.14 0.12 0.00 Fouls 0.46 1.63 1.10 0.75 1.91 Fouls drawn 1.57 2.17 0.69 2.49 1.15 Expected Goals (xG) 0.04 0.08 0.05 0.12 0.05 Expected Assists (xA) — — — — — Dribble Dribble Attempts 0.28 0.54 2.33 1.00 0.77 Shots on Target 0.28 0.27 0.14 0.50 0.00 Big chances missed 0.09 0.00 0.00 0.12 0.00 Volume Games played 11 7 9 10 4 % Penalty scored — — — — — Penalty goals 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 % Shots on Target 42.9% 50% 12.5% 33.3% 0% Dribble Success % 66.7% 0% 76.5% 37.5% 50% Aerial duels won 1.02 1.63 0.69 1.12 0.77 Discipline Offsides 0.09 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 Crosses 2.12 0.00 0.41 1.12 0.00 Accurate Crosses 0.55 0.00 0.00 0.37 0.00 Tackles 2.03 2.98 2.61 2.37 1.91 Last man tackle 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 Red cards 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 Errors Error lead to goal 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 Defense Interceptions 1.11 1.36 1.51 1.37 3.06 Clearing Clearances 1.85 2.98 0.82 1.24 1.15

Data from the 2026-27 season does not paint Wharton in the most positive light compared to his Man United peers, given Crystal Palace's atrocious start to the campaign.

Indeed, the England international only leads Baleba, Tielemans, Santos and Mainoo on games played, crosses per 90 and accurate crosses per 90, while also winning the fewest duels and registering the lowest percentage of successful passes.

However, Wharton has committed the fewest fouls per 90 minutes of the quintet, and he has been dispossessed on the second-fewest occasions per 90 minutes, only behind Santos.

Thanks to Crystal Palace's perilous position in the Premier League table - Thomas Frank's men sit bottom of the rankings with just seven points from nine games - interested parties could pick up Wharton for a discount if the Eagles are relegated to the Championship.

The 22-year-old is valued at €75m (£62.8m) by Transfermarkt and has three years left on his Palace contract, but Man United may have to fend off competition from Liverpool and Chelsea to land him in 2027.

Gordon Strachan was speaking to Sports Mole on behalf of William Hill Football Odds.