Dominic Calvert-Lewin has reportedly signed a new Leeds United contract running until the summer of 2029.

Daniel Farke's side have continued their excellent start to the 2026-27 campaign following the November international break, recording a 4-1 success at the Stamford Bridge home of Chelsea on Saturday afternoon.

As a result of Lukas Nmecha and company collecting maximum points from the West London contest, the Elland Road club have stayed in seventh position in the Premier League standings, on the coattails of the Champions League conversation.

The main man in attack for Leeds in recent times, Calvert-Lewin has made a positive start to the season, with the 29-year-old Leeds star supposedly wanted by relegation-threatened Manchester United.

Nevertheless, the England international will be fully focused on helping Farke's troops qualify for European competition this term, with the Whites welcoming Coventry City to Yorkshire on Saturday.

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Leeds agree new Calvert-Lewin deal?

According to The Athletic's Beren Cross via transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Leeds United supporters have been given a major piece of positive news regarding the future of leading marksman Calvert-Lewin.

The report claims that the 29-year-old has agreed to an extension of his current terms at Elland Road, with the Three Lions appearance-maker originally joining on a free transfer from Everton in August 2025.

It is understood that Calvert-Lewin's fresh deal will run until the conclusion of the 2028-29 campaign, at which point the striker will be heading towards his mid-30s and the twilight of his career.

Before Leeds can officially announce the news surrounding the forward, it is believed that they must complete 'formal steps', with everyone involved in the process expecting a smooth process in that respect.

Either side of the November international break, Calvert-Lewin's side have recorded back-to-back wins over Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea, proving their strength against some of the Premier League's biggest names.

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Calvert-Lewin feeling the Leeds love

Part of the furniture in the Premier League since the 2017-18 campaign, Calvert-Lewin has been the classic example of a confidence and purple-patch striker, with the attacker's form swinging dramatically.

This season, the 29-year-old is arguably churning out the best performances of his top-flight career to date, scoring five goals and providing one assist during the opening 11 Premier League games.

Whilst Leeds are known to be in the market for another striker ahead of the January window, there is no desire to replace Calvert-Lewin in the starting XI, as is clear with a contract extension on the table.