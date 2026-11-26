Anthony Gordon scored twice in Barcelona's 4-1 win over Sabah in the league stage of the Champions League on Wednesday night.

In doing so, Gordon made history - the forward has now scored six Champions League goals in Azerbaijan, which is the most any English player has netted in away games in one country in the tournament.

Four of the England international's goals in Azerbaijan came against Qarabag during his time with Newcastle United, before scoring twice against Sabah on Wednesday.

Lamine Yamal missed out through injury, while Raphinha was rested from the start, with Gordon joined by Karim Adeyemi and Gabriel Jesus in the final third, and all three found the back of the net.

As expected, Gordon's performance brought a lot of praise from the Spanish media.

6 - Anthony Gordon's six UEFA Champions League goals in Azerbaijan are the most any English player has scored in away games in one country in the competition. Tourist. https://t.co/7OfdYkdzch — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 25, 2026

What did Spanish media say about Gordon's performance?

AS were extremely positive about Gordon's performance, saying that the forward was 'vital' to Barcelona securing all three points in the Champions League.

Mundo Deportivo also highlighted how well he combined with Gabriel Jesus and Adeyemi in the final third of the field in the absence of Yamal and Raphinha.

La Vanguardia concentrated on how Gordon became the main player in the Barcelona attack and said that he was one of the main reasons why Hansi Flick's side were able to score four goals.

Culemania said that Gordon 'stepped into Raphinha's shoes', having netted twice in the absence of the Brazil international, who has scored 19 times in all competitions this season.

© Iconsport / PressInphoto

How has Gordon performed for Barcelona this season?

Gordon will never be the main man in the Barcelona attack due to the presence of both Yamal and Raphinha, but he has played an important supporting role this term.

The 25-year-old's numbers for this season are relatively solid, coming up with five goals and five assists in 17 appearances in all competitions.

In La Liga, Gordon has two goals and five assists in 12 appearances, while he has struck three times in five outings in the Champions League.

The forward will be looking to improve his goal total in Spain's top flight, but it has been a positive start to his Barcelona career for the former Everton youngster.