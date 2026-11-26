Out-of-sorts Manchester City will be looking to end a four-match winless run in the Premier League when they lock horns with champions Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

The Citizens were held to a frustrating 1-1 draw at home to Fulham last weekend, which followed three league defeats to Aston Villa, Brighton & Hove Albion and Nottingham Forest prior to the international break.

Enzo Maresca's side then came from behind twice to rescue a 2-2 home draw with Napoli in the Champions League on Tuesday, a game that saw Matheus Nunes recover from injury to start at right-back.

Ahead of their latest top-flight battle with Mikel Arteta's Arsenal, Sports Mole rounds up Man City’s latest injury and suspension news for this weekend's clash in North London.

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Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: December 19 (vs. Hull City)

Antonine Semenyo has been sidelined since picking up a knee injury against Ipswich Town on October 17, and the attacker is not expected to return until the middle of next month.

MANCHESTER CITY'S SUSPENSION LIST

Man City have no suspended players for this match.