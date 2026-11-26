Pep Guardiola believes that midfielders have characteristics that can make the transition from the pitch to the technical area easier.

In an interview with Romario TV, the former Manchester City manager spoke about players who, in his view, have the potential to build a successful career as managers, and highlighted the broader vision of the game that the position requires.

Among the names mentioned are Ilkay Gundogan, Sergio Busquets and Xabi Alonso, all with midfield experience and different trajectories in football. When asked about former players who could follow in his footsteps on the touchline, Guardiola was direct in naming his picks.

'I think Gundogan will be a good manager... Busquets will be a good manager. I knew Xabi Alonso would become a good manager.'

The statement brings together three players who played important roles in elite teams and who, during their careers, played in roles that demanded game reading, tactical understanding and the ability to organise collective actions.

The choice of names follows the central idea presented by the manager. For Guardiola, experience as a midfielder can offer an especially favourable base for those who want to lead a team. That is because the position requires involvement at different moments of the match, in both attacking build-up and defensive organisation, as well as a constant understanding of the positioning of team-mates and opponents.

© Iconsport / Mark Cosgrove/News Images/Sipa USA

The 'global' vision of midfield cited by Guardiola

Guardiola explained why he sees an advantage in players who operate in that area. In the Catalan's view, the role demands a reading that goes beyond individual participation, as the midfielder needs to understand how the team moves and what each moment of the match requires.

'I think midfielders have an advantage because they need to have a more global understanding of the game' - he said.

The manager deepened his reasoning by drawing a comparison with forwards. 'They have to make the team play and understand which areas to defend. A forward often just thinks: "I am going to score a goal, and that is it."'

The observation is not a criticism of forwards, but highlights the difference in responsibilities between the positions.

While a forward can concentrate much of his performance on finishing and the pursuit of goals, the midfielder needs to follow the collective dynamic, identify spaces, take part in ball circulation and understand the movements required to protect the team without possession.

© Iconsport / diebilderwelt / Alamy Stock

Gundogan, Busquets and Xabi Alonso in Guardiola's assessment

The three names cited by the manager have trajectories that help explain his assessment. Gundogan worked with Guardiola at Manchester City, while Busquets was a key part of Barcelona during the period when Guardiola managed the team. Xabi Alonso, meanwhile, was coached by Guardiola at Bayern Munich.

What they have in common, beyond the position, is that all three built careers marked by the ability to interpret the game and make decisions in different tactical contexts.

In Alonso's case, Guardiola had already shown this perception before the former midfielder began his managerial career. The Spaniard retired as a player in 2017 and later rose to prominence in charge of Bayer Leverkusen, work that reinforced the bet made by his former manager.

Gundogan and Busquets are also examples of players who, through the experience accumulated in elite football, inspire Guardiola's confidence when it comes to a possible career in management.