Winless against Lorient in two years, Paris Saint-Germain welcome the 10th-placed visitors to Parc des Princes for Saturday's matchday 12 clash.

The defending Ligue 1 champions' 12-match winning streak was halted by Roma on Wednesday, but they now aim to extend their sequence of eight consecutive top-flight victories.

Match preview

PSG had maintained a perfect record across all competitions for nearly three months before Roma visited in the Champions League in midweek, with the Serie A side battling to a 2-2 draw on matchday five.

That result ended the Parisians' four-match European winning streak, although Luis Enrique's men remain second in the league-phase standings and firmly inside the coveted top-eight places that guarantee last-16 qualification.

Returning to league action should please supporters, who have watched their side claim eight consecutive victories since losing to Monaco at the start of September, albeit with only three clean sheets.

However, eagle-eyed observers will note that the Red and Blues have won only one of their last five meetings with Lorient across the past four years, with three of the last four encounters ending level.

Another draw would please Paris FC, Lille and Lyon, who trail the capital club by three, five and six points respectively as the Ligue 1 title race begins to take shape.

© Iconsport / Emilian Baldow

Alexandre Dujeux therefore aims to prevent Lorient's first defeat in this fixture since April 2024; however, his own five-match winless record against PSG and four consecutive losses to Enrique are ominous signs for the 50-year-old manager.

An indifferent run of results further undermines confidence in Les Merlus extending their unbeaten sequence in this fixture, with the Brittany-based club winning only one of their last four league matches.

Admittedly, only one of those matches ended in defeat, a 2-0 home loss to Brest, while their solitary victory during that period came away at Le Havre.

However, that early-November success offers limited encouragement given that it came against the division's bottom side, who have collected a paltry two points from 11 matches.

Their overall away record is more encouraging, with Dujeux's team conceding just twice across five matches on the road, both in September's 2-1 defeat to Le Mans, while keeping clean sheets in the other four.

Another shutout would make Lorient the first team since Monaco in November last year to prevent PSG from scoring, a feat far easier said than done.

Paris Saint-Germain Ligue 1 form:

Paris Saint-Germain form (all competitions):

Lorient Ligue 1 form:

Team News

© Iconsport / Baptiste Fernandez

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Desire Doue are both sidelined with ACL injuries for PSG's fixture on Saturday.

Ousmane Dembele and Marquinhos are pushing for their first starts since last month's 4-2 victory over Barcelona, although Enrique may be tempted to retain the centre-back partnership of Ilya Zabarnyi and Willian Pacho.

Ferran Torres remains the capital club's leading Ligue 1 scorer with five goals, while Achraf Hakimi, Senny Mayulu and Marquinhos have three apiece.

Lorient have shared the goals around this season, with nine different players finding the net for the Brittany-based visitors.

Only Jean-Victor Makengo has scored more than once for Les Merlus, leaving Dujeux searching for someone to step up at Parc des Princes.

The visitors' prospects are further weakened by the absence of Panos Katseris, with a muscle injury ruling their leading goal provider out of this weekend's encounter.

Isaak Toure (groin) and Bandiougou Fadiga (muscle) are also sidelined for the 10th-placed side on matchday 12.

Paris Saint-Germain possible starting lineup:

Safonov; Hakimi, Pacho, Marquinhos, Mendes; Zaire-Emery, Vitinha, Ruiz; Akliouche, Dembele, Godts

Lorient possible starting lineup:

Mvogo; Adjei, Talbi, Obaretin; Sylla, Cadiou, Ebong, Kouassi; Makengo, Bernardeau; Tosin

We say: Paris Saint-Germain 2-0 Lorient

Lorient's four clean sheets from five away matches suggest that PSG may need patience, particularly against opponents who have repeatedly frustrated them in recent meetings.

However, the visitors' limited scoring threat and Katseris's absence should allow Enrique's men to sustain pressure and eventually secure a ninth consecutive league victory.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.