During the 2025 summer transfer window, Liverpool broke the bank, spending £410m.

Alexander Isak and Florian Wirtz were the two most expensive signings, as the Swedish striker arrived for £123m (€145m) and the German attacking midfielder for £106m (€125m). But for many months, the two most expensive recruits in the club's history failed to live up to expectations.

In his first season at Liverpool, Wirtz scored seven goals and provided 10 assists in 49 games, but his impact was largely disappointing. Isak, for his part, barely played (four goals and one assist in 22 games) because of a fractured fibula. That summer 2025 transfer window was thus described as 'the worst transfer window in Premier League history'.

Alexander Isak's return to form after injury

© Iconsport / Belga

Both attackers were therefore expected to deliver in their second season at Liverpool, with new manager Andoni Iraola arriving.

The momentum is completely different at the start of this campaign, as the 3-0 win over Club Brugge on Wednesday night in the Champions League illustrated perfectly. Isak scored twice, while Wirtz also found the net.

The Swede is rediscovering the efficiency that made his reputation at Newcastle United. He now has ten goals in all competitions in 16 games and has just scored in six consecutive away games for Liverpool. The 27-year-old is establishing himself as the number nine Liverpool had long been waiting for.

On Wednesday night, Isak was asked about when he would be back at his best level: 'It is always difficult to say, but I can definitely say that I feel good, the team is in a good rhythm, that is the most important thing' - he said.

Florian Wirtz shining with Liverpool and Germany

© Iconsport / PA Images / IconSport

After a season of adaptation to English football, in which he struggled to have an impact in the final third and to be decisive, Wirtz is in excellent form.

Still deployed as a number 10, the 23-year-old German has scored four goals and provided five assists in 17 games in all competitions for Liverpool.

His November has been excellent: three goals and two assists in three games for Liverpool, as well as three goals in two games for the German national team. Wirtz appears to have digested his huge transfer and to be ready to shed his 'flop' label at Liverpool.