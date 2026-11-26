Leeds United have reportedly moved towards agreeing a contract extension for midfielder Ao Tanaka.

The Japan international has been a key part of Daniel Farke's side this season and started as the Whites smashed Chelsea by a 4-1 scoreline at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League last weekend.

Leading the line for the visitors in West London, Dominic-Calvert-Lewin is also supposedly on the verge of putting pen to paper on fresh terms at Elland Road, with Leeds closing in on the striker's renewed signature.

Losing just two matches in the top flight so far this term, Leeds are currently occupying seventh position in the Premier League standings, with the Yorkshire giants targeting European qualification.

Aiming to record three straight league wins for the first time this campaign, Farke's side will be the heavy favourites on Saturday afternoon, when they welcome former Championship foes Coventry City to Elland Road.

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Leeds closing in on Tanaka extension?

According to Sky Sports News, Leeds are moving decisively ahead of a busy festive period on the pitch, with the European hopefuls aiming to resolve the long-term futures of Calvert-Lewin and Tanaka.

The report states that the Whites are closing in on a contract extension for Japanese midfielder Tanaka, whose current deal at Elland Road expires at the conclusion of the 2027-28 domestic cycle.

It is understood that Farke's side have offered the ex-Fortuna Dusseldorf man an extra 12 months of contract security, meaning that he is set to be committed to the cause until June 2029.

At the beginning of the calendar year, there was a real question mark over whether Tanaka had a future in the first-team ranks of Leeds, who were comfortably avoiding a relegation battle without the 28-year-old in their starting XI.

However, the engine-room enforcer has since fought his way back to the front of the plans for the Whites, with the midfielder starting nine of the club's 11 Premier League fixtures in 2026-27 so far.

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Tanaka, Calvert Lewin set the example for Farke?

Given the positive trajectory of Leeds over the past few years, it is no surprise that contract extensions are the talk of the town at the moment, with the club's hierarchy keen to tie their best assets down.

On the pitch, Tanaka and Calvert-Lewin have been key to the first-team progression at Elland Road, with the Whites looking set to establish themselves as a Premier League regular over the coming years.

Bringing Leeds back up from the Championship in 2025, head coach Farke is also in line for a new contract, with the German tactician certainly deserving of such a reward in the near future.