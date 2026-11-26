Nice return to Ligue 1 action a week after Paris Saint-Germain ended their three-match winning streak, with promoted Troyes visiting Allianz Riviera on matchday 12.

The Europe-chasing hosts remain one of the division's form teams and will back themselves to overcome a promoted side they have beaten in their last three meetings.

Match preview

Olivier Pantaloni and his players faced a formidable challenge against PSG last weekend, with the defending Ligue 1 champions arriving on a seven-match winning streak.

While PSG extended their sequence of top-flight victories to eight, Nice's three-match winning run ended against the Parisians, hardly a disgrace given their opponents' quality and form.

Les Aiglons remain one of Ligue 1's form teams, with their 12 points from the last available 18 surpassed by only three clubs: PSG (18), Marseille (15) and Brest (13).

Back at home just days after PSG ended their eight-month unbeaten run on their own turf, Pantaloni's men will target maximum points to reclaim a European place, with sixth-placed Brest and fifth-placed Marseille sitting one and two points above Nice respectively.

That ambition appears reasonable given the Eaglets' three consecutive victories in this fixture and four wins in the last five meetings, with the visitors needing a strong performance to beat Nice at Allianz Riviera for the first time since 2017.

© Imago / Buzzi

Stephane Dumont's men will fancy their chances of a positive result as they enter matchday 12 having collected six points from the last available nine.

Their only defeat during that period was an understandable 1-0 reverse at PSG, a performance that offered ESTAC encouragement in their bid to avoid an immediate return to Ligue 2.

Troyes' recent improvement follows a six-match winless run that included five consecutive defeats, with last season's Ligue 2 champions failing to score in four of those losses.

Collecting six points from their recent fixtures has lifted them out of the relegation zone and into 14th, although Dumont's men sit just one point above Strasbourg in the relegation playoff spot and three clear of second-bottom Angers.

While a disastrous weekend could leave the top-flight returnees in the bottom three, that would require victories for Auxerre, Strasbourg and Angers, with the latter also needing a six-goal swing.

Nice Ligue 1 form:

Troyes Ligue 1 form:

Team News

© Iconsport / Emilian Baldow

Mohamed Abdelmonem (hamstring) and Elye Wahi are doubtful, although the six-goal forward is expected to feature for the hosts this weekend.

Laurent Abergel and Antoine Mendy remain unavailable due to long-term knee injuries, while Moise Bombito is also sidelined with a leg problem.

Beyond Wahi, Jonathan Clauss (three goals, three assists), Mohamed Amoura (three goals, two assists) and Sofiane Diop (two goals, three assists) all possess match-winning quality for the Eaglets.

Troyes' leading attacking threats are last weekend's two-goal hero Antoine Mille and Renaud Ripart, who remain the visitors' only players to have scored more than once in 2026-27.

Merwan Ifnaoui faces a pre-match assessment to determine his availability this weekend, while Paolo Gozzi (hamstring) and Yacouba Kone (knee) are sidelined.

Nice possible starting lineup:

Diouf; Seidu, Ndayishimiye, Mandza; Clauss, Witsel, Boudaoui, Nkounkou; Diop, Amoura; Wahi

Troyes possible starting lineup:

Konate; Maronnier, Monfray, Diaz, Boura; Ifnaoui, Diop, Mille, Karim, Diawara; Ripart

We say: Nice 2-0 Troyes

Troyes' six-point return from their last three matches and narrow defeat at PSG suggest that Nice should expect a more demanding assignment than the visitors' promoted status might imply.

However, the Eaglets have several reliable attacking contributors and have our backing to respond to last weekend's setback with a fourth consecutive victory in this fixture.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.