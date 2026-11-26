Two former Arsenal teammates come head to head on Saturday in League One as in-form Luton Town welcome high-flying Oxford United to Kenilworth Road.

Jack Wilshere's side will be looking to extend their unbeaten run to nine matches in all competitions after coming from behind to win 2-1 last weekend, while Aaron Ramsey and his U's will be aiming to move into the automatic promotion places by securing a fourth win in five third-tier outings.

Match preview

More than six months after Luton Town narrowly missed out on a place in the League One playoffs last season, finishing just one point behind sixth-placed Leyton Orient, the Hatters have made a positive start to the 2026-27 campaign as they look to go one step better this time around.

Wilshere's side began the new season inconsistently and were sitting 16th after seven third-tier matches at the end of September, but have since enjoyed an impressive upturn in form, losing just once in the league across October and November, a 2-1 defeat to MK Dons at Stadium MK.

That run has seen Luton win six of their last eight league matches, while also progressing to the second round of the FA Cup and the knockout stages of the EFL Trophy, putting them firmly back in the playoff picture.

In fact, the Hatters could move into second place heading into the final month of the calendar year if they secure a ninth league victory of the season and other results go their way this weekend, with their recent form having lifted them more than 10 places into fifth and guaranteed them a place in the top six until at least their 17th league match next week, when they face struggling Blackpool.

A key factor behind their turnaround has been an improvement in front of goal, with Luton scoring 17 times in League One since the start of October, an average of more than two per game that has taken their overall tally to 29, a record bettered by just one side in the division.

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As for the visitors, Oxford United make the 66-mile journey to Bedfordshire in similarly strong form and will be looking to move into December in the top two by recording a third consecutive victory.

The U's, led by former Wales midfielder Ramsey, have enjoyed a more consistent campaign than their upcoming opponents, having already moved into the top six by their seventh match of the 2026-27 season, when Luton were sitting 16th, and have continued to build on that strong start in recent weeks to climb to third.

Oxford head into their 15th league outing of the season with 29 points following eight wins, five draws and just one defeat, and could move level on points with leaders Stockport County this weekend while still having two games in hand on Jimmy McNulty's side.

Although Oxford's FA Cup campaign came to an end at the first hurdle with a 1-0 home defeat to Stevenage, their form in the third tier has been exceptional, with no side in the top four divisions of English football losing fewer league matches than the U's.

Only Ramsey and Wilshere's former club Arsenal and League Two side Barnet have matched their tally of just one defeat.

While Luton have built their campaign around a clinical attacking unit, Oxford's promotion push has been underpinned by a strong defensive record, with only three sides in League One having conceded fewer than their 14 goals.

However, shipping three at home to Wycombe Wanderers last weekend, despite coming from three goals behind to secure a remarkable 4-3 victory, represented a rare blemish on an otherwise impressive defensive campaign.

The pair meet for the first time in just under two years on Saturday and will lock horns in a third-tier fixture for the first time since 2019, with Luton having enjoyed a spell in the Premier League since their previous meeting at this level.

Luton Town League One form:

Luton Town form (all competitions):

Oxford United League One form:

Oxford United form (all competitions):

Team News

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Luton Town will be forced into at least one change following their weekend victory over Burton Albion after Jordan Clark was forced off with an injury in the 33rd minute, with the midfielder expected to miss out and potentially be replaced by Daniel Gore.

Clark is set to join fellow injury absentees Hakeem Odoffin, Gideon Kodua and Shayden Morris in the treatment room, with the latter yet to feature at all this season.

Former Bristol City forward Nahki Wells marked his 15th league appearance of the campaign with his eighth and ninth goals of the season, scoring a brace against the Brewers last Saturday, and the Bermudian is expected to lead the line once again.

Having been in EFL Trophy action during the week, beating Tottenham Hotspur Under-21s 2-1, Ramsey is expected to make wholesale changes for Oxford's return to League One action.

Jamie Cumming started in goal for the midweek cup tie and could retain his place ahead of Simon Eastwood, who conceded three times last weekend, while changes are also expected throughout the defence, midfield and attack.

Gatlin O'Donkor came off the bench to score a dramatic winner five minutes into stoppage time against Wycombe and could therefore be rewarded with a starting place on Saturday, potentially at the expense of Tyler Goodrham.

Luton Town possible starting lineup:

Shea; Jones, Mengi, Andersen, Johnston; Walsh; Richards, Donley, Gore, Palmer; Wells

Oxford United possible starting lineup:

Cumming; Kioso, Long, Brown, Currie; Brannagan, Andrews; Missanga, O'Donkor, Emakhu; Harris

We say: Luton Town 2-2 Oxford United

While Oxford United arrive at Kenilworth Road in high spirits, they face a side who have collected more points than any other team in the division across their last six league games, meaning the U's will know they face a difficult task to win at a ground where they have not tasted victory since 2017.

With that said, Oxford did manage to come away from their last visit to Luton with a point, albeit more than two years ago, and we expect them to repeat that feat, with the two in form sides playing out a 2-2 draw.

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