Bournemouth have prepared for their Europa League clash at Celta Vigo in the knowledge that they could smash even more history.

Marco Rose's side won just two of their opening eight competitive matches of the 2026-27 season, hinting that there could be a period of struggle following Andoni Iraola's departure to Liverpool.

However, with the Cherries set for a Celta Vigo challenge on Thursday night, it is clear that the Dean Court club are thriving, with the visitors to Spain sitting in fifth position in the Premier League standings.

A star of the current positive form, Evanilson has truly announced himself as an elite top-flight striker, netting seven goals and providing two assists in his past eight appearances, scoring in five consecutive league fixtures.

What makes Bournemouth's run even more impressive is that last season's star man Junior Kroupi has barely started a competitive match so far after recovering from a broken leg sustained over the summer.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Bournemouth aiming to equal Chelsea, Leeds record

Starting with a 3-0 Europa League success over Austrian side Sturm Graz on October 15, Bournemouth have recorded nine straight victories in all competitions across the Premier League, EFL Cup and European action.

That winning streak is the longest since the Cherries became a Football League club at the beginning of the 1923-24 season, showcasing how impressively the South Coast team are performing at the moment.

However, there are still more records to be achieved over the coming weeks, with Bournemouth aiming to become only the eighth team to record 10 straight competitive victories whilst playing in the Premier League.

Winning the Premier League during the 2016-17 campaign under Antonio Conte, Chelsea managed 10 wins in a row in all competitions, with that particular streak running from October 2016 until New Year's Eve 2016.

Leeds are the other club to post that exact number of wins in succession, with the Elland Road side completing the feat between August and October during the 1999-00 Premier League term.

© Iconsport / PA images

Man City set the winning standard

The dominant force in English domestic football during the late 2010s and early 2020s, Manchester City are unsurprisingly the club with the most consecutive competitive wins as a Premier League side.

Under the expert stewardship of Pep Guardiola, the title-winning Citizens won 21 straight matches between December 2020 and March 2021, destroying Arsenal's previous record of 13 games in succession.

To match Man City's record, Bournemouth would need to secure victory in Spain on Thursday before winning every single match up to and including the trip to Brighton & Hove Albion on January 5.