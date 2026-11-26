FC Cincinnati play host to Nashville SC on Saturday night looking to book their place in the conference semi-finals of the MLS Cup playoffs.

The home side hold a 1-0 advantage in the best-of-three tie having earned a surprise victory on away soil in the opening fixture.

Match preview

Having booked their place in the MLS Cup playoffs as far back as September 19, the assumption was that Nashville SC would have too much quality for FC Cincinnati, who finished the regular Eastern Conference campaign with 31 fewer points.

Nashville had also defeated Cincinnati in the final game of the regular season by a 2-0 scoreline on away territory.

Nevertheless, an early own goal from Nashville midfielder Patrick Yazbek gave Cincinnati a 1-0 victory at Geodis Park on November 22.

That marked Nashville's first defeat since September 10, ending a 10-match unbeaten streak that featured seven wins and three draws.

B. J. Callaghan will have concerns that their efforts throughout 2026 are close to going to waste, with Nashville having failed to score in two of their last four matches.

© Imago / Agencia Mex-Sport

However, Nashville make the trip to the TQL Stadium on a five-game unbeaten run on their travels, while just 11 goals were conceded in 17 regular season away contests.

As far as Cincinnati are concerned, they netted 39 goals from the same amount of home matches, the third best attacking return in home fixtures in the Eastern Conference.

Despite finishing down in ninth place, 10 points came from their closing five fixtures, and Pat Noonan's team have now emerged victorious from five of their last seven games, albeit only losing to Nashville in this exact fixture on November 7.

Prior to the first leg, Cincinnati had the benefit of shaking off a lack of match sharpness through registering a 3-1 win at Orlando City SC in the Eastern Conference wildcard tie.

FC Cincinnati Major League Soccer form:

Nashville SC Major League Soccer form:

Team News

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Former Manchester United left-back Tyrell Malacia is an option to replace Bryan Ramirez at left wing-back for FC Cincinnati.

Tom Barlow, with 10 goals and five assists during the regular season, may also be introduced into the final third, but Noonan is not expected to overly-tinker with a winning team.

Meanwhile, Jack Maher could be brought into the Nashville SC backline after Maxwell Woledzi suffered an injury during the second half of the last game.

Yazbek and Bryan Acosta are battling for one place in central midfield, while Warren Madrigal may be recalled on the flank.

Sam Surridge, who has netted 21 league goals this season, has scored five times in his last seven appearances.

FC Cincinnati possible starting lineup:

Celentano; Doudera, Malatini, Robinson, Smith, Malacia; Martinez, Gidi; Nwobodo; Evander, Denkey

Nashville SC possible starting lineup:

Schwake; Najar, Maher, Palacios, Baker-Whiting; Yazbek, Corcoran; Espinoza, Mukhtar, Saad; Surridge

We say: FC Cincinnati 1-2 Nashville SC (Nashville SC to take tie to third match)

Although FC Cincinnati will be confident of making home territory count, we can only anticipate an improved performance from the Eastern Conference regular season winners. With that in mind, Nashville could edge this fixture by the odd goal in three to take the tie to a decider.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.