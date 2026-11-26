Donyell Malen has been a new man since arriving at Roma. With the Dutch striker the top league scorer in Europe's big five leagues in 2026, can he join one of Europe's best clubs?

Struggling at Aston Villa, Malen joined Roma in January 2026 on a £1.7m (€2m) loan. The Dutch striker has stepped up a level since moving to the Italian capital, and he is enjoying an exceptional 2026 calendar year with 26 league goals.

That makes him the top scorer across Europe's five biggest leagues over that period, ahead of Harry Kane and Kylian Mbappe (21 goals). His current success has not gone unnoticed and led Roma to invest £21.3m (€25m) to sign the best recruit of 2026 permanently.

Donyell Malen's exceptional form

© Imago / Sportimage

Malen has not been affected by the permanent transfer and is continuing on excellent foundations at the start of the season. He now has 12 goals in 11 Serie A matches, and must also add five goals and two assists in five Champions League matches.

The versatile forward, who was often used on the flanks at Borussia Dortmund and Aston Villa, has been installed as the number nine by Gian Piero Gasperini with great success.

The Dutchman's performances are logically starting to attract more prestigious suitors.

PSG and Bayern Munich interested, but...

© Iconsport / Zuma

With Kane injured at Bayern Munich and Doue and Kvaratskhelia injured at PSG, Malen's name has been cited as a target for both giants.

The two-time European champions are looking for a versatile forward for January, which is exactly what Malen is. His profile fits Paris's needs.

However, PSG do not want to overpay, and as things stand Roma have no interest in selling their star man, who is under contract until June 2030, in the middle of the season unless an exceptional offer arrives. A transfer in January therefore looks very unlikely, even to Bayern Munich, where he would also make a lot of sense with Kane absent for several months.

On the other hand, if Malen continues in this vein, the approaches should multiply next summer. A move to one of Europe's heavyweights could also appeal to the Roma forward, with the Italian club potentially struggling to keep hold of him and to turn down huge offers.