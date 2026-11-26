Meeting for the first time in their history, League One newcomers Bromley will be looking to climb out of the relegation zone when they welcome Burton Albion to Hayes Lane on Saturday afternoon.

The Ravens will be aiming to make it three league matches unbeaten after following up a win over Reading with a home draw against Wycombe Wanderers on Tuesday night, while the Brewers will be hoping to end their three-game losing streak after suffering a 2-1 defeat to an in-form Luton Town side last Saturday.

Match preview

After securing promotion to the third tier for the first time in their history last May under the stewardship of long-serving manager Andy Woodman, Bromley were expected to face a difficult first season at this level, with the club having every reason to stick by the man who had guided them to two promotions in three seasons and taken them from the National League to League One.

However, Woodman's five-and-a-half-year spell at the club came to an abrupt end in late October after a 4-0 defeat to Leicester City left the Ravens 23rd in the table following 10 matches, a decision that came as a surprise and disappointment to many Bromley supporters.

The London-based side turned to former MK Dons, Charlton Athletic, Oxford United and Salford City boss Karl Robinson, who will take charge of his fifth match as Bromley manager this weekend.

Robinson's arrival was followed by exits from both the FA Cup and EFL Trophy in his opening two matches, but he has since managed to steady the ship in the league, guiding his side to a narrow victory over Reading before they followed that up with a draw at home to Wycombe Wanderers during the week, leaving him unbeaten in League One since taking charge.

Those four points from their last two outings have provided some much-needed momentum ahead of a busy festive period, although Bromley remain in the bottom four with 13 points to their name, meaning a fourth league victory of the season could be enough to lift the Ravens out of the relegation zone ahead of the final month of the calendar year.

© Imago

As for Burton Albion, they make the journey to Greater London from Staffordshire hoping to bring an end to a three-match losing streak in League One that has seen them slip out of the top half and move dangerously close to the relegation places.

A victory in their final home fixture of October against Leyton Orient was followed by defeats to Wycombe Wanderers, MK Dons and, most recently, Luton Town, with the second of those losses proving particularly damaging as they were beaten 6-2 at Stadium MK.

The Halloween defeat to the Chairboys was at least followed by a 4-0 FA Cup victory over AFC Rushden and Diamonds at the start of November, but that remains Burton's only win in their last five matches across all competitions, a run that has also included a defeat to Notts County in the EFL Trophy.

Although their heavy loss to MK Dons came against an in-form side, Burton's own defensive record has taken a significant hit, with Gary Bowyer's men now having conceded 29 goals in their 16 League One outings, a tally bettered only by their upcoming opponents.

With that said, only two teams in the bottom half of the table have scored more than the Brewers, highlighting that Bowyer's side have an attacking foundation to build on if they can turn their fortunes around sooner rather than later.

A victory in their first-ever meeting with Bromley could lift Burton as high as 15th and give them a seven-point cushion over the League One relegation zone.

Bromley League One form:

Bromley form (all competitions):

Burton Albion League One form:

Burton Albion form (all competitions):

Team News

© Iconsport / MB Media

Having collected four points from his opening two league matches in charge of Bromley, Robinson will be keen to maintain some consistency ahead of the weekend fixture, and he has the option of keeping the same side after coming through Tuesday's draw without any further injury concerns.

Defender Kamarl Grant scored their only goal last time out and could partner makeshift centre-back George Saville once again, unless former West Ham United and Augsburg defender Reece Oxford is ready to make his second appearance of the season after featuring against Reading in what was his first competitive outing in more than four years.

Robinson's relationship with Ravens winger Jodi Jones is reportedly strained following events during their time at previous clubs, and the former Notts County attacker is expected to remain on the bench for this encounter.

As for Burton, they are likely to be forced into a change after Joe Lewis was forced off with an injury late in their defeat to Luton, with the defender expected to miss out and potentially be replaced by Jason Sraha.

Lewis is set to join several teammates in the treatment room, with Finn Delap, George Evans, Kyran Lofthouse and Caylan Vickers also expected to remain sidelined due to various injury and fitness concerns, leaving the Brewers unable to fill their matchday squad in recent weeks.

Matthew Dennis, however, returned to the team after missing just one fixture and could come back into the starting lineup to lead the line, potentially at the expense of either Mark O'Mahony or Gbemi Arubi.

Emeka Adeile has started just two league matches all season but has scored in consecutive appearances and is expected to retain his place out wide on Saturday afternoon.

Bromley possible starting lineup:

George; Ifill, Grant, Oxford, Mendy; Pinnock, McKiernan, Conteh, Archer; Whitely, Adeboyejo

Burton Albion possible starting lineup:

Addai; Sibbick, Sraha, Tilt; Rodrigues, Chauke, Krubally, Adeile; Collar; O'Mahony, Dennis

We say: Bromley 1-1 Burton Albion

With both sides heading into December embroiled in an unwanted battle near the bottom of the table, they will be eager to pick up valuable points, move further clear of danger and build some much-needed momentum.

We expect the pair to play out a 1-1 draw, allowing Robinson to maintain his unbeaten start to life as Bromley manager in League One.

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