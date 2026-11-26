Preston North End play host to Norwich City on Saturday afternoon looking for the win that could move them outside of the relegation zone.

At a time when the home side sit in 22nd place in the Championship table, Norwich remain in 11th position despite their prolonged unbeaten streak.

Match preview

While many questioned why Graham Alexander left a League One promotion bid with Bradford for a relegation scrap at Deepdale, the Preston legend is currently justifying his decision.

Seven points have been accumulated across the last three fixtures against Southampton, West Ham United and Cardiff City.

Preston had been heavy underdogs in all three contests, yet they came through that triple-header having conceded just the one goal.

Although Preston had to battle hard to earn a share of the spoils at West Ham on Saturday, they were ruthless in dispatching Cardiff by a 4-0 scoreline in South Wales three days later.

Despite remaining three points adrift of safety, confidence is growing at Preston ahead of facing one of the form teams in the division.

© Imago / Focus Images

Such has been the upturn in Norwich's fortunes that they were disappointed to record a 1-1 draw at home to Queens Park Rangers in midweek.

Nevertheless, having won their previous five games, it extended their recent return to 16 points from a possible 18.

Philippe Clement's side remain with three points of sixth-placed Southampton, a position they will take having lost eight of their opening 11 league matches this season.

Norwich have scored 19 goals in eight away fixtures, the joint-best attacking record in the division, while they have won their most recent three contests away from Carrow Road.

Preston North End Championship form:

Norwich City Championship form:

Team News

© Iconsport / Mark Fletcher, MI News & Sport / Alamy

Barring any fitness issues, Preston boss Alexander is expected to name the same starting lineup from the Cardiff game.

Preston were 4-0 ahead before substitutions were first made in the 77th minute, and the same players should keep their places.

The likes of Harry Clarke, Lewis Gibson and Liam Gibbs are all expected to remain sidelined.

Meanwhile, Kenny McLean, Anis Ben Slimane, Oscar Schwartau and Jovon Makama are all in contention for opportunities in the Norwich XI.

Jacob Wright, Paris Maghoma and Mathias Kvistgaarden could be the players to drop down to the substitutes' bench.

Preston North End possible starting lineup:

Nicholls; Hughes, Lindsay, Offiah; Mills, Thompson, Docherty, Small; Devine, Moran; Burgzorg

Norwich City possible starting lineup:

Grimshaw; Stacey, Darling, McConville, Yongwa; Field, McLean; Brooks, Ven Slimane, Musaba; Makama

We say: Preston North End 1-2 Norwich City

Although Preston recorded the most eye-catching Championship result in midweek, it remains to be seen whether they can back that up against a team playing with Norwich's confidence. Therefore, we are backing the Canaries to come out on top, albeit in a match where Preston will continue to show their improvements under Alexander.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.