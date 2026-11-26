Manchester United have been handed a potential boost in their pursuit of Sporting CP left-back Maxi Araujo, who is reportedly keen on a move to Old Trafford.

The Uruguay international caught the attention of United officials during Wednesday's 2-2 draw in Lisbon, having been monitored by the club for several months.

However, a potential January deal could prove difficult given the asking price and Mauricio Pochettino's limited transfer budget.

Maxi Araujo is keen to join Man Utd in 2027

© Iconsport / Joao Gregorio/ZUMA Press Wire

According to Sport Witness, a source close to the situation has indicated that Araujo 'wants to join' United, with mutual appreciation between the player and the Premier League outfit.

United first showed interest in the 26-year-old earlier this year but failed to strengthen at left-back during the summer. Araujo subsequently extended his Sporting contract until 2030, which includes an €80m (£67m) release clause.

However, it's believed a fee closer to £50m could actually be enough to secure his services in the January transfer window, despite his new contract and substantial salary in Portugal.

United officials reportedly watched him closely during Wednesday's Champions League meeting, with Araujo playing the full 90 minutes.

The left-back has made 15 appearances this season and is viewed as a potential solution to United's problems in the position.

Luke Shaw has missed the last eight matches with a muscle injury, while youngster Harry Amass is also among the club's recognised options. Both players have contracts expiring in 2027, adding further uncertainty to the position.

Mauricio Pochettino got to see Maxi Araujo first-hand this week

© Iconsport / PA Images

Araujo's performance against United offered Pochettino an opportunity to assess a potential transfer target at close quarters.

Operating in an advanced left wing-back role, the Uruguayan registered two shots, created one chance, won three fouls and completed six progressive passes. He also made six defensive contributions, including three interceptions, per Sofascore.

It was not necessarily a spectacular individual display, but his all-round contribution attracted praise from the Portuguese press and demonstrated the qualities United could benefit from on the left flank.

Araujo could provide the attacking thrust and defensive work rate required to solve a problem position, although the financial implications are significant.

A reported £50m asking price would represent a sizeable investment, particularly with United believed to have less than that available for multiple positions in January.

Pochettino may be impressed by what he saw in Lisbon, but convincing the hierarchy to spend such a large proportion of their budget on one full-back could be difficult when central defence and striker reinforcements are also needed.