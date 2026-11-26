Chelsea have joined Tottenham Hotspur in keeping tabs on emerging France international Sael Kumbedi, who is attracting growing interest from a host of Premier League clubs.

The 21-year-old defender has enjoyed a rapid rise in Germany, with his recent senior international breakthrough further enhancing his reputation.

Xabi Alonso is among several managers who appear to be assessing the versatile VfL Wolfsburg defender ahead of a potential transfer.

Chelsea among the clubs interested in Sael Kumbedi

© Iconsport

The Blues, Tottenham and Fulham are all 'monitoring' Kumbedi, while City Football Group have also been tracking his progress throughout the campaign, according to TEAMtalk.

The right-back moved to Germany from Lyon in August 2025, initially joining Wolfsburg on loan before the Bundesliga club activated their €6m purchase option.

Despite Wolfsburg suffering relegation to Bundesliga 2, Kumbedi opted to remain with the club and help them pursue an immediate return to the German top-flight.

His decision has not prevented his reputation from growing, with Zinedine Zidane handing him his first senior France call-up earlier this month following an injury withdrawal from the squad.

Kumbedi made his international debut against Italy at San Siro on November 12th, becoming the first Bundesliga 2 player to receive a France senior call-up since David Trezeguet in 2007.

Xabi Alonso appears to be prioritising a right-back upgrade

© Iconsport / PA images

Chelsea's interest in Kumbedi could make sense given the uncertainty surrounding their options at right-back.

Reece James' injury problems have created a significant headache for Alonso, with Pedro Neto having been deployed in a wing-back role and centre-back Josh Acheampong also shifted out to the right.

Malo Gusto's uncertain future at Stamford Bridge is another potential consideration, leaving Chelsea with reasons to explore the market for a specialist defender capable of providing greater depth and versatility.

European scouts are reportedly impressed by his pace, athleticism and stamina, while his ability to operate on either flank further adds to his appeal.

That versatility is particularly attractive to a side like Chelsea, who are seeking defensive reinforcements in 2027, with the French gem's performances over the coming months likely to remain under close scrutiny.

However, the west London side are not alone in their interest, with top-flight rivals Spurs, Fulham and City also monitoring the Frenchman.

His international breakthrough could make competition for his signature increasingly fierce, but Chelsea's need for greater stability and depth on the right makes this a potential transfer worth watching.