Chelsea injury news: Major Reece James update as surgery decision made

Chelsea have announced that Reece James has undergone knee surgery.

Prior to the international break, the club captain was ruled out of international duty with England before missing the 3-0 defeat to Brentford.

Although the expectation was that the 26-year-old would return against Bournemouth last weekend, Xabi Alonso revealed that he had sustained a knee issue in training a day earlier.

While the Spaniard suggested that the injury would be assessed on a week-by-week basis, there had been no sign of James in training this week.

Ahead of Alonso facing the media on Friday before the Premier League fixture at Everton, Chelsea have provided an update on James.

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Chelsea provide Reece James injury update

A statement read: "Captain Reece James has undergone successful minor knee surgery.

"The 26-year-old was absent from Saturday’s 5-1 victory over Bournemouth at Stamford Bridge while medical assessments took place following the injury suffered in training. Those assessments confirmed surgery would be the required course of action.

"Reece has already begun his road to recovery and will be supported by the club's medical department at Cobham during this rehabilitation phase.

"Everyone at Chelsea wishes Reece a speedy recovery and will support him on his road to return."

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Another Chelsea midfield blow...

Sports Mole argued earlier this week that James - despite his status at Stamford Bridge - had quickly become the odd player out in Alonso's 3-4-2-1 system.

Nevertheless, James facing another period on the sidelines through injury is a major blow to the club.

The player himself has featured on 55 occasions for club and country since August 2025, going against the perception that he is regularly unavailable.

That said, he is now expected to be absent until after the November international break, Alonso left to rely on Moises Caicedo, Jordan Henderson, Romeo Lavia and Valentin Barco as his engine-room options.