Chelsea injury news: Xabi Alonso reveals Reece James blow after Bournemouth thrashing

Xabi Alonso has revealed that Chelsea captain Reece James is suffering with a knee injury.

Prior to the international break, James made four starts and two substitute outings for the Blues in all competitions.

However, the 26-year-old was forced to withdraw from international duty with England due to an undisclosed issue.

Speaking ahead of Saturday's Premier League fixture against Bournemouth, which Chelsea won by a 5-1 scoreline, Alonso gave the impression that James was available for selection.

Instead, the long-serving talent was not included in the 20-player squad for the meeting with the Cherries.

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Alonso provides James injury update

When addressing the media after the match at Stamford Bridge, Alonso gave the impression that he was unsure over when one of his key players would return.

The Spaniard told reporters: "Yeah, he felt something but after we did the tests later in the afternoon and he had some little issues on the knee so we need to check how long it will be.

"We will assess it week by week."

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James Chelsea return uncertain

With Moises Caicedo and Jodan Henderson forming an effective midfield partnership on Saturday, James was not missed against Bournemouth.

Alonso is also able to call upon Romeo Lavia, so there is no immediate need to try to rush James back to fitness.

While Alonso will naturally want the club skipper available as soon as possible, he nor James need to take any unnecessary risks.

Chelsea only play five games between now and November 21.