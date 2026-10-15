Preview: Everton vs. Chelsea - prediction, team news, lineups

Unbeaten fifth-placed Everton return to Hill Dickinson Stadium on Saturday lunchtime, as Chelsea travel to Merseyside for matchday seven action in the Premier League.

Xabi Alonso's sixth-placed side returned to winning ways with an emphatic 5-1 victory over Bournemouth last weekend, but they now face a daunting trip to the Toffees, against whom they have not scored in three visits.

Match preview

What a difference an international break can make, with Chelsea perhaps the biggest beneficiaries of the extended hiatus after thrashing Bournemouth 5-1 at Stamford Bridge to end their three-match winless run, which included two defeats.

Much of what the capital club achieved that day was owed to the clinical finishing of Joao Pedro and Jordan Henderson, both of whom scored braces, while Morgan Rogers struck again to register his fourth league goal and continue his strong start since his big-money summer transfer.

However, the most important factor was arguably Moises Caicedo's return from the calf injury that had limited the former Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder during the opening weeks of the season, with his manager's beaming post-match smile particularly telling.

Even though the Ecuadorian's return could not prevent Chelsea from conceding for a 22nd consecutive Premier League match, an unwanted sequence that began in mid-January, the London outfit avoided shipping at least two goals for the first time in the top flight under their Spanish manager.

Now, the free-scoring Blues will hope to build on that strong showing against their previously unbeaten opponents, although they will be aware of their recent setbacks in the blue half of Merseyside.

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Everton head into Saturday's lunchtime contest knowing that they have dominated the West London club in recent meetings at their former home Goodison Park and in last season's encounter at Hill Dickinson.

The Toffees have defeated Chelsea in seven of the last nine meetings on Merseyside, where the Londoners have failed to score in seven visits and suffered six defeats.

Last season's encounter ended 3-0 in Everton's favour, inflicting the second defeat of a six-match losing sequence on the Londoners that ultimately cost Liam Rosenior his job.

To extend their strong run against the Blues, though, Evertonians will hope for a more assured defensive display than the one produced in Sunday's 2-2 draw with Hull City, a result that frustrated Moyes after his side had led 2-1.

However, recording two clean sheets across their three home league matches — and three in four fixtures across all competitions — stands the hosts in good stead ahead of another meeting with a side they have fared exceptionally well against over the last decade.

Everton Premier League form:

Everton form (all competitions):

Chelsea Premier League form:

Chelsea form (all competitions):

Team News

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Vitaliy Mykolenko missed last week's draw at Hull because of a knock, and the left-back remains doubtful for this weekend.

As such, Jarrad Branthwaite could continue to deputise at left-back for the home side, with Michael Keane, James Tarkowski and Ainsley Maitland-Niles completing the back four in front of Jordan Pickford.

While Tyrique George is unlikely to start against his former club, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall — fresh from scoring and providing an assist in the 2-2 draw at Hull — should operate as the team's central attacking midfielder behind Thierno Barry.

Barry has scored in three of his six Premier League appearances this season, with two of those goals coming on Merseyside, and the forward will aim to find the net against Alonso's men.

Chelsea undoubtedly have significantly more match-winning quality on paper, with Joao Pedro, Rogers and Cole Palmer providing the visitors with a front three capable of striking fear into any opponent.

Alonso may be tempted to name an unchanged side following last week's performance against Bournemouth, meaning Henderson and Caicedo could continue their partnership in the middle of the park.

Reece James and Emmanuel Emegha could miss out this weekend, with the Blues captain absent from consecutive matches either side of the international break and Emegha yet to feature in any capacity since joining from Strasbourg, while Jamie Gittens (ankle) is definitely ruled out.

Everton possible starting lineup:

Pickford; Maitland-Niles, Tarkowski, Keane, Branthwaite; Garner, Armstrong; Johnson, Dewsbury-Hall, Grealish; Barry

Chelsea possible starting lineup:

Martinez; Acheampong, Lacroix, Colwill; Neto, Caicedo, Henderson, Chavarria; Palmer, Rogers; Joao Pedro

We say: Everton 2-1 Chelsea

While Chelsea are undeniably free-scoring, the Blues have demonstrated that they can come unstuck, as highlighted by their 3-0 collapse at Brentford.

Not only is the history of this fixture over the last decade against them, but an Everton side capable of shutting down matches and playing with significantly greater intensity will present a sterner challenge than Bournemouth.

As such, Moyes's team are backed to edge the capital club again in Saturday's early kickoff and extend their strong home record in this fixture at Chelsea's expense.

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