Chelsea injury news: Xabi Alonso reveals summer signing 'felt a little thing', sidelined for Everton game

Xabi Alonso has revealed that Emmanuel Emegha has been ruled out of Chelsea's trip to Everton.

The 23-year-old, who joined from Strasbourg in the summer, is still waiting to make his competitive debut for the Blues.

There had been hope that the Dutchman was nearing a return to fitness on the back of a three-week international break.

Earlier in his pre-match press conference ahead of the game with Everton, Alonso stated that the knee surgery undergone by Reece James was the only fresh injury development.

However, later in the media briefing, the Spaniard went on to rule Emegha out of his plans for the visit to Merseyside.

© Iconsport / Dennis Agyeman / AFP7 via ZUMA Press Wire

Alonso provides update on Chelsea forward Emegha

While suggesting that he was disappointed to still be without Emegha, Alonso talked up the attributes of the player.

He told reporters: "He's not yet [fit]. He felt something yesterday, a little thing. He's going to be training next week.

"He's still no 100% fit to be playing in the game. When he is fit, he is very special. He's 195cm, he's quick, attacks the space.

"He's going to be difficult for the defenders when he's in good shape."

© Imago / APL

Chelsea in no rush to risk Emegha

As long as Joao Pedro stays fit, Alonso and the Chelsea's medical staff do not need to rush Emegha.

At the same time, Chelsea will be conscious of the fact that Emegha has not completed 90 minutes since November and has not reached 84 minutes in a game since April.

Alonso may decide to give the green light to an appearance for the Under-21s before bringing the player into contention to compete with Pedro and Danny Welbeck.