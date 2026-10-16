Chelsea injury news: How many games could Reece James miss after knee surgery?

Chelsea allegedly expect Reece James to miss the remainder of 2026 after knee surgery.

When Xabi Alonso revealed last weekend that the Blues captain had sustained a knee issue in training, supporters would have naturally had concerns.

On Friday morning, Chelsea released a statement to reveal that the 26-year-old had undergone a minor operation on the injury.

With Chelsea purposely using the word 'minor', an assumption could have been made over a relatively quick return for James.

However, as per sports broadcaster Ben Jacobs, that will not be the case.

© Imago / Chelsea midfielder Reece James in August 2026.

Chelsea have James injury timeline

Jacobs suggests that James is not expected to return until the middle of January at the earliest.

Nevertheless, it is stressed that is a "general estimation", partly a consequence of James's previous injury issues.

James had previously played six times for Chelsea prior to being ruled out of the Brentford fixture before the international break.

© Iconsport / Sportimage

How many games could Reece James miss for Chelsea after knee surgery?

Between now and the end of 2026, Chelsea are scheduled to have a minimum of 13 matches on their schedule.

A further four - including the FA Cup third round - will be played during the first half of January.

Therefore, James could potentially miss at least 17 matches through the latest injury setback of his career.

During that time, Chelsea play the likes of Tottenham Hotspur (home), Manchester United (home), Liverpool (home), Manchester City (away) and Aston Villa (home) in the Premier League.